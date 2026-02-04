State to amend laws to support electric mobility industry

Transport CS Davis Chirchir during the official launch of National Electric Mobility Policy,2026 at KICC, Nairobi on February 3, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government is deliberating whether to introduce a comprehensive omnibus bill for the electric mobility sector or amend the existing laws to better guide players in the industry.

After the launch of the National Electric Mobility Policy yesterday, which has now paved way for development of laws, plans are also underway to come up with a national strategy, which will be anchored on the policy, will provide a clearer pathway on how the government intends to grow the sector.

The policy unveiled by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir aims to support Kenya in its intention to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 32 per cent by 2030. This is considering that the transport sector contributes 70 per cent of the total GHGs.

“Almost 100 per cent of emissions in this country come from roads,” said Transport PS Mohamed Daghar.

The objective of the policy is to provide a legal framework for the sector, develop infrastructure and technical capacity, improve fiscal and non-fiscal measures to accelerate adoption and provide alternative solutions to funding for road maintenance which is now dependent on fuel levy.

PS Daghar pointed out that Kenya spends close to Sh630 billion in foreign currency on petroleum products imports.

He said looking at the trends of growth in electric vehicles, in the next decade, the country might start seeing a drop in the number of newly registered internal combustion engine vehicles.

As such, the government will be moving to develop a structure through law to move in tandem with this growth.

“We are considering either an omnibus bill or look at different Acts and try to amend them,” Daghar noted.

Data shared at the event by the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) President Hezbon Mose shows the electric mobility sector has grown from 1,057 units in 2022 to the current 43,000. A majority of these units are two wheelers largely driven by low cost of operation.

“Our users are experiencing a 30 to 40 per cent cost savings on energy and maintenance,” he said.

CS Chirchir said Kenya is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and has updated its pledge to reduce emissions by 32 per cent by 2030.

“We intended to reduce this through low-carbon, climate resilient development that prioritises among other measures, the adoption of electric mobility,” he said.

These measures also include development of efficient low carbon transport system including mass rapid transit system such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) , increased use of renewable energy in electricity generations and the deployment of efficient and sustainable energy technologies.

“Despite these commitments, the absence, until now, of a comprehensive policy and legislative framework has constrained the growth of electric mobility in Kenya,” said the CS.

He said this gap has limited invested, slowed innovation and hindered local manufacturing and assembly, resulting in reduced opportunities for job creation.

“It has led to missed opportunities in emissions reduction, air quality improvement and sustainable development,” he added.