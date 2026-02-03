Isuzu launches locally assembled mu-X SUV, cuts price by 27pc

From (L-R): CS for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, Managing Director, Isuzu East Africa, Rita Kavashe, President, Isuzu Motors International Operations (IMIT), Junichi Kubo and Engineering Vice President, IMCT, unveil the newly locally assembled Isuzu mu-X luxury SUV. [File, Isuzu EA]

Isuzu East Africa (Isuzu EA) has launched the locally assembled Isuzu mu-X luxury SUV, marking the first time the model is being assembled outside Thailand.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, February 2, Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe said local assembly has enabled the company to improve access for customers and reduce prices.

“Because of the trust and loyalty of our customers, we are now able to bring the mu-X closer to them, locally assembled to ensure better availability, competitive pricing, and a vehicle built specifically for their driving needs and lifestyle,” Kavashe said.

She added that tax incentives associated with local assembly had resulted in a 27 per cent price reduction, allowing more customers to access a premium SUV with modern safety and convenience features.

“Due to the tax incentives that are accrued from the local assembly, this means the price of these vehicles with all their latest safety and convenience features has dropped by 27 per cent,” Kavashe explained.

As a result, the locally assembled mu-X will be sold in two variants. The 1.9-litre model will retail at Sh8.9 million, while the 3.0-litre variant will cost Sh9.9 million, down from Sh13.5 million.

Echoing Kavashe’s remarks, Isuzu Motors International Operations President Junichi Kubo said the launch marked a significant moment for both Kenya and the company globally.

“This is a big day not just for Kenya but for our business globally as we witness the first assembly of the mu-X in an overseas market,” Kubo said.

“The plant operations managed here fully meet the high-quality standards expected by our mother plant in Thailand,” he added.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui, who attended the launch, described it as a milestone for Kenya’s industrialisation efforts, saying it aligns with the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya policy.

“Buy Kenya, Build Kenya is about increasing preference for Kenyan goods and services and driving expenditure that supports local production,” Kinyanjui said.

Isuzu East Africa is a motor vehicle assembler in East Africa, with a line-up of over 15 models.