Kenya to court Sh258b investment at KIICO 2026

Investment Promotion PS Abubakar Hassan and KenInvest CEO John during the launch of 2026 Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi, on January 29, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya, through the Ministry of Trade, has set plans to attract over Sh258 billion ($2 billion) investment deals for the agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy and ICT sectors by March 2026. These target areas align with national development goals.

These investments will be catalysed through the Kenya International Investment Conference, KIICO 2026, which will coincide with upcoming COMESA Investment Forum in Nairobi, March. The conference will bring together local and international investors, Kenyan businesses, policymakers and development partners to unlock capital for projects aligned with national development priorities.

Speaking in Nairobi, Investment Promotion Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan said the three-day event will provide a platform for the government to outline its investment reforms and policy measures.

Further, it will cover areas such as VAT refunds, transfer pricing, land leases and alignment of Export Processing Zone, EPZ, and Special Economic Zones, SEZs,

“The conference is intended to speed up deal closures, strengthen the business environment and improve investor protections,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar said the conference is designed to translate investment interest into tangible economic outcomes and the Sh258 billion target reflects the scale of the country’s investment potential.

Invest Kenya Chief Executive Officer John Mwendwa said the conference will serve as a practical platform for connecting capital to bankable opportunities with a sharp focus on project execution.

“Our focus is on converting more sectoral opportunities into investment commitments. KIICO 2026 brings together investors to explore commercially viable projects that expand production, create jobs, and accelerate economic growth,” said Mr Mwendwa.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract thousands of participants, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a competitive and resilient investment destination.

“Kenya is at an inflection point. The opportunity now is not to attract capital in isolation, but to channel it into production, value chains, and jobs. Our growing presence in the country reflects our confidence in that opportunity and our commitment to work alongside government to build the infrastructure and ecosystems that make industrialisation investable.” George Olaka, CEO, ARISE IIP Kenya.

According to KCB Bank Kenya General Manager-Sovereign and Public Sector, David Nyamu the partnership with Invest Kenya is aimed at strengthening the investment facilitation process, ensuring investors have access not only to opportunities, but also to responsive banking solutions, local market insight, and reliable financial partners as they establish or grow operations in Kenya.

“Our involvement reflects a deliberate focus on supporting investment activity that is well-structured, sustainable, and aligned with Kenya’s economic priorities,” said Mr Nyamu.