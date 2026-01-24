×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Long-stay cargo at Mombasa Port to be moved to ease congestion

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 24, 2026

Containers at the port of Mombasa. [File]

Cargo that has remained at the Port of Mombasa for more than 21 days, including consignments earmarked for auction or destruction, will be transferred to container freight stations in a bid to ease congestion.

In a statement on Saturday, January 24, the Kenya Revenue Authority said it will work with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to implement the measure as an urgent intervention to decongest the port.

“As an urgent intervention to ease congestion, stakeholders resolved that all long-stay consignments earmarked for auction or destruction will be transferred to designated Container Freight Stations, beginning with cargo that has remained at the port beyond21 days,” KRA said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The evacuation exercise will start at the port’s G-section and is expected to free up more yard space and improve operational flow.

“The Port of Mombasa is not only a national asset but a critical regional gateway. Our objective is to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce cargo dwell time, and build a predictable, efficient, and digitally enabled clearance system that supports trade and economic growth,” Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga said.

The Authority also plans to accelerate cargo clearance by expanding the pre-arrival processing framework and prioritising bulk cargo, low-risk shipments, and consignments belonging to authorised economic operators.

“The enhanced system will allow cargo to be processed before arrival, significantly reducing clearance times and minimising delays.”

To further reduce pressure on major road corridors, KRA plans to engage the Kenya Railways to deploy additional wagons on the Standard Gauge Railway to speed up the transfer of cargo to the Embakasi and Naivasha inland container depots.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mombasa Port Cargo Long Stay Cargo Mombasa Port Congestion
.

Latest Stories

Faith in action: Martin Luther King Jr's lessons for church and the State
Faith in action: Martin Luther King Jr's lessons for church and the State
Opinion
By Edward Buri
6 mins ago
AfDB Backs Kenya's geothermal expansion with Sh2.6b loan
Business
By Brian Ngugi
6 mins ago
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
Politics
By Robert Kituyi
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Honour or bribery? Questions abound Ruto's nomination of Ida
By Harold Odhiambo 6 mins ago
Honour or bribery? Questions abound Ruto's nomination of Ida
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
By Mercy Kahenda 6 mins ago
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
Ida's UNEP appointment sparks praise and alarm
By David Odongo 6 mins ago
Ida's UNEP appointment sparks praise and alarm
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
By Robert Kituyi 6 mins ago
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved