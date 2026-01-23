IMF to Kenya: Anti-corruption reforms key to new funding deal

Treasury CS John Mbadi (centre) and PS Chris Kiptoo (left) during a high-level discussion with the IMF team as part of the Governance Diagnostic Assessment during the 2025 Spring Meetings. [File, Standard]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a long-awaited audit of Kenya’s corruption vulnerabilities, making its recommended reforms a central condition for resuming bailout talks with Kenyan government in February.
