Conference tourism drives growth as Bomas centre nears completion

By Benard Orwongo | Jan. 19, 2026
Workers at the Bomas International Convention Centre site as construction progresses toward the 11,000-capacity facility. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Conference tourism is emerging as a key driver of the economy as the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) nears completion.

The facility aims to position Nairobi as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and cultural tourism.

Cabinet approved the establishment of the BICC on August 8, 2023, as part of a plan to expand MICE tourism and hospitality infrastructure, more than 50 years after the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) was built.

Construction began in March 2025 under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The centre, now about 40 per cent complete, will host up to 11,000 people and include a five-thousand-seat convention hall, a three-thousand five-hundred-seat auditorium, a two-thousand five-hundred-seat ballroom and more than 20 meeting rooms, Lieutenant-Colonel Wilfrida Amondi, the project officer and architect, said.

Phase one also includes a commercial street and a heritage zone.

“Green features, including rooftop solar panels and limited vehicular traffic, ensure sustainability while maintaining world-class standards,” noted Amondi.

Officials explained that the centre’s heritage zone will showcase cultural diversity, from music and dance to attire and communal living patterns.

They added that visitors will have direct access to Nairobi National Park (NNP), blending business with eco-tourism.

The project has created jobs for thousands of young people.

Jimmy Okidiang, acting chief executive of Bomas, observed that the construction employs between 2,200 and 3,000 workers daily, giving them hands-on skills in construction, project management and logistics.

“The work itself has helped me tremendously while I’ve been at Bomas. I have a family, a stable home and a business. I can manage school fees for my children,” noted Shadrack Kipng’eno, a carpenter working on the project.

The Ministry of Defence is implementing the centre following the Cabinet directive.

 “We are very honoured to take part in this project due to the military’s history in delivering key projects in a timely manner and with military precision,” explained Amondi.

President William Ruto has made the project a national priority and set a completion target for April next year.

He disclosed that the venue is already booked to host the France-Africa Summit (FAS) in May, even before construction ends.

“When I make a commitment, I deliver. Construction is ongoing day and night, and I want the facility finished by April next year,” noted Ruto.

Officials say the BICC will provide exhibition space for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), facilitate regional trade and host high-value international events, positioning Nairobi to compete with convention hubs in Kigali, Addis Ababa and Cape Town.

