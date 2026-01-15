Government, private sector to introduce BT cotton in Lamu

Government, private sector move to introduce BT cotton in Lamu. [File, Standard]

The government and private sector players have announced plans to introduce BT cotton seeds to farmers in Lamu County, in a move aimed at boosting production.

Speaking to farmers in Mpeketoni, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Rono said the initiative would focus on improving seed quality to help farmers increase yields and lower losses caused by pests.

“Our goal is to empower cotton farmers with the best technology and inputs available so that cotton can once again become a reliable source of livelihood,” Rono said.

He added that the government would work with private companies to ensure farmers can access the seeds and link their produce to buyers.

The announcement comes as Lamu continues to emerge as a key cotton-producing region. Thika Cloth Mills (TCM), one of the main buyers in the cotton value chain, said it purchased 3.5 million kilograms of cotton worth Sh335 million from Lamu farmers in the last season.

TCM chief executive Tejal Dhodhia said the company would continue to work with the government and farmers to stabilise the sector.

“Lamu County produced the highest amount of cotton in the country last season, and this shows the huge potential the region has if farmers are supported with the right inputs,” Dhodhia said.

BT cotton, which is genetically modified to resist common pests, is expected to reduce production costs by lowering the need for pesticides while improving yields. The government has previously promoted the crop as part of efforts to revive Kenya’s struggling cotton and textile industry.

Farmers in Lamu say the renewed attention to cotton has begun to restore confidence in a sector that had declined for years.

Lamu Farmers Cooperative Union chairperson Migwi Mwangi said the partnership between the government and private buyers had started to stabilise the market.

“The cotton sector was on its knees, but with this renewed support from both the government and private players like TCM, farmers are regaining hope,” he said.

The rollout of BT cotton seeds is expected to begin in the coming planting season.