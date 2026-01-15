×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Government, private sector to introduce BT cotton in Lamu

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 15, 2026
Government, private sector move to introduce BT cotton in Lamu. [File, Standard]

The government and private sector players have announced plans to introduce BT cotton seeds to farmers in Lamu County, in a move aimed at boosting production.

Speaking to farmers in Mpeketoni, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Rono said the initiative would focus on improving seed quality to help farmers increase yields and lower losses caused by pests.

“Our goal is to empower cotton farmers with the best technology and inputs available so that cotton can once again become a reliable source of livelihood,” Rono said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added that the government would work with private companies to ensure farmers can access the seeds and link their produce to buyers.

The announcement comes as Lamu continues to emerge as a key cotton-producing region. Thika Cloth Mills (TCM), one of the main buyers in the cotton value chain, said it purchased 3.5 million kilograms of cotton worth Sh335 million from Lamu farmers in the last season.

TCM chief executive Tejal Dhodhia said the company would continue to work with the government and farmers to stabilise the sector.

“Lamu County produced the highest amount of cotton in the country last season, and this shows the huge potential the region has if farmers are supported with the right inputs,” Dhodhia said.

BT cotton, which is genetically modified to resist common pests, is expected to reduce production costs by lowering the need for pesticides while improving yields. The government has previously promoted the crop as part of efforts to revive Kenya’s struggling cotton and textile industry.

Farmers in Lamu say the renewed attention to cotton has begun to restore confidence in a sector that had declined for years.

Lamu Farmers Cooperative Union chairperson Migwi Mwangi said the partnership between the government and private buyers had started to stabilise the market.

“The cotton sector was on its knees, but with this renewed support from both the government and private players like TCM, farmers are regaining hope,” he said.

The rollout of BT cotton seeds is expected to begin in the coming planting season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cotton Farming BT Cotton Cotton Production
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
55 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
55 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 55 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 55 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 55 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 55 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved