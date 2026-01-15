×
The Standard

Oil marketers join forces to drive up autogas adoption

By Macharia Kamau | Jan. 15, 2026

Ola Energy MD Mohamed Elhoderi and Proto Energy CEO Joel Kamau during the official launch of OTO Gas LPG pump at OLA petrol station Buruburu, Nairobi, on January 14, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Oil marketing firm Ola Energy and LPG firm Proto Energy have unveiled a joint initiative to roll out autogas refilling points across Ola’s retail network across the country.

This is as the two firms move to capitalise on shifting dynamics in the local energy market, which is seeing growing demand for autogas.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which has traditionally been used as a cooking fuel in the country, has in recent years gained momentum in powering vehicles as motorists attempt to beat the high cost of petrol and diesel.

LPG for vehicles, or autogas, is also seen as among the ways to clean up the automotive industry, which is one of the most polluting but also difficult to green up. 

Data by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows that there were 18 licensed autogas dispensing stations in the country as of June 2025. Industry players say this has since grown to 35 outlets. Joel Kamau, chief executive, Proto Energy, said there is a huge opportunity for the energy sector to tap into the growing market for autogas.

He explained that globally, there are over 70,000 stations selling autogas and nearly 27 million vehicles that have been converted to use LPG. 

“When you look at Kenya, we are actually scratching the surface. Right now, we have nearly 35 stations across the country, and we have between 15,000 and 20,000 vehicles in Kenya. So when you compare this to mature markets like Turkey, which has 30 per cent of its business in LPG, then you notice we have a long way to go,” he said during the launch of Otogas – Proto Energy’s autogas brand – dispensing pumps at Ola Energy’s outlet in Buruburu, Nairobi. 

“We can increase the pace of adoption of LPG usage in our vehicles in Kenya through this partnership. Ola has a footprint across the country, so it means (Proto Energy) does not have to go building new stations, which is how this can be fast-tracked for us to be able to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of footprint.”

Proto Energy also has its own Otogas-branded stations. Ola and Proto Energy plan to integrate autogas refilling points across Ola Energy’s retail network, with immediate plans to have Otogas in 15 Ola Energy outlets, five of them in Nairobi, while the other 10 will be distributed across the country.

A litre of autogas goes for about Sh90 at the retail level compared to Sh184 per litre for super petrol and Sh171 per litre of diesel in Nairobi. This has been a major incentive for motorists, particularly taxis that use online cab-hailing apps. The major barrier to entry has, however, been the cost of conversion, at about Sh67,000. 

Motorists who have converted vehicles also retain the option to use petrol and diesel. 

Mohamed Elhodeeri, general manager, Ola Energy Kenya, said incorporating autogas refilling points at its stations demonstrates the evolving nature of petrol stations. 

