KCB launches savings campaign

KCB Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai says the campaign seeks to promote a savings culture among Kenyans, towards achieving personal financial goals. [File, Standard]

KCB Bank Kenya has launched a nationwide savings campaign aimed at rewarding loyal customers while strengthening a culture of purposeful saving.

The four months National Consumer Promotion (NCP) dubbed “Revvvisha na KCB” campaign is anchored on the KCB Goal Savings Account, where customers who save consistently will qualify for a chance to win.

The bank's Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai said the campaign is keen on promoting a savings culture among Kenyans, positioning saving as an engaging and rewarding journey towards achieving personal financial goals. "Additionally, we will also be leveraging the globally renowned 2026 WRC Safari Rally to connect with customers during their savings journey,” she said.

A range of exciting prizes will be won including a grand prize of a one-bedroom apartment by Unity Homes located in Tatu City, with the second prize being Sh500,000 Money Market Fund (MMF) investment.

The monthly cash prizes will include school fees payments, Naivasha Safari Rally trips and Family Holidays to reward consistent saving practices.

The promotion is open to new and existing KCB customers aged 18 years and above with a valid National ID and an active KCB Goal Savings Account.

New customers are required to open a Goal Savings Account, select a savings goal, and make a qualifying initial deposit, while existing customers must keep their accounts active, consistently funded, and update their goal purpose to qualify for the grand prize.