×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates

By Macharia Kamau | Jan. 2, 2026

Kenyans stock up for Christmas at Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on December 23, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

From a bird’s eye view, Kenya’s economy appears to be thriving. But as the common Kenyan saying goes, kwa ground vitu ni different, with the disconnect between national growth and individual realities become striking. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya’s Economy Nairobi Securities Exchange Kenya's Inflation Rate High Cost Of Living
.

Latest Stories

Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
4 hrs ago
Opportunities abound for young people in the coffee sector
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
4 hrs ago
Supplying course books to schools in good time extremely important
Opinion
By Agumba Ndaloh
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
Education sector players voice demands for the year
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Education sector players voice demands for the year
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved