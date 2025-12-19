Infrastructure fund will be well managed: Mbadi

Treasury CS John Mbadi (second left) receives National Student Budget Forum FY 2026/27 from the National Students Budget Chairman Solomon Oketch at the Treasury Building, Nairobi, on December 18, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has strongly defended the Cabinet’s proposal to form a limited liability company to hold the National Infrastructure Fund, denying claims that public money would be directed to a private entity.
