Captain George Kamal takes charge at KQ as Allan Kilavuka disembarks

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 16, 2025
A Kenya Airways plane at Heathrow Airport, London. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Kenya Airways has announced a major leadership transition, with Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka set to exit the national carrier after six years at the helm.

In an internal communication dated December 16, 2025, the airline’s Board of Directors said Kilavuka will proceed on terminal leave ahead of the expiry of his contractual tenure. 

"During his tenure, Allan served with commitment, dedication, honour and diligence, steering the Company through the turbulent Covid-19 period which affected the aviation sector negatively," the statement read in part.

During his tenure, Kilavuka oversaw the stabilisation of the airline and a subsequent recovery marked by growth in revenues and freight volumes, reinforcing the operational viability of the carrier.

The board expressed gratitude for his service, commitment and dedication, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In the interim, Kenya Airways has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Captain George Kamal, as Acting Group Managing Director and CEO with effect from December 16, 2025. 

"The Board commits to support Captain Kamal as he takes over the organisation’s executive leadership during this interim period," the statement seen by The Standard read in part.

Captain Kamal brings more than 29 years of leadership experience in the aviation sector across the Middle East and African markets. 

He has previously held senior executive roles at several airlines, including serving as Operations Director at Air Arabia and as Chief Operations and Executive Officer at Iraqi Airways.

He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in Aviation Management.

