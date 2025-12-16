×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Behind the receipts: How tax agency is rebuilding trust

By David Kirui | Dec. 16, 2025

Trust is the currency of every public institution.

For Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), rebuilding and sustaining that trust means opening its doors wider, both literally and figuratively. Transparency and accountability are no longer abstract ideals. They are increasingly embedded in how the agency delivers its services.

KRA has this year introduced clear service standards and timelines that spell out what taxpayers can expect when engaging with the authority.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The standards cover issues ranging from response times for inquiries to how complaints are handled, giving taxpayers predictability and ensuring interactions are guided by fairness and integrity.

The agency has also strengthened oversight and audit systems to improve accountability. Decisions can now be traced, reviewed, and justified, protecting taxpayers from errors while reinforcing the institution’s credibility.

Internal and external audits are being used not merely to ensure compliance, but to promote transparency across operations.

At the same time, the agency says it has expanded feedback channels, allowing taxpayers to raise concerns, share suggestions, or report misconduct through multiple digital and physical platforms. Listening to the public has become central to how the authority measures its performance.

The relationship between KRA and taxpayers, officials say, cannot be built on enforcement alone. It must rest on openness, reliability, and honesty. As the agency continues its modernisation drive, transparency remains the bridge between obligation and trust. Each step, from publishing clear service timelines to acting on public feedback, sends a simple message: taxpayers deserve accountability.

The writer is a financial analyst.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KRA Taxpayers Money Trust
.

Latest Stories

Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
Nyanza
By Stanley Ongwae
16 mins ago
Behind the receipts: How tax agency is rebuilding trust
Opinion
By David Kirui
20 mins ago
M23 militia says will withdraw from key DRC city of Uvira
Africa
By AFP
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
By Stanley Ongwae 16 mins ago
Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
How stolen phone exposed killer behind Baringo businesswoman's murder
By Yvonne Chepkwony 31 mins ago
How stolen phone exposed killer behind Baringo businesswoman's murder
How man's tongue cost him 28-year career in sexual harassment case
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How man's tongue cost him 28-year career in sexual harassment case
How Ruto-backed smart DLs will bypass traffic police, automate fines
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
How Ruto-backed smart DLs will bypass traffic police, automate fines
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved