Behind the receipts: How tax agency is rebuilding trust

Trust is the currency of every public institution.

For Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), rebuilding and sustaining that trust means opening its doors wider, both literally and figuratively. Transparency and accountability are no longer abstract ideals. They are increasingly embedded in how the agency delivers its services.

KRA has this year introduced clear service standards and timelines that spell out what taxpayers can expect when engaging with the authority.

The standards cover issues ranging from response times for inquiries to how complaints are handled, giving taxpayers predictability and ensuring interactions are guided by fairness and integrity.

The agency has also strengthened oversight and audit systems to improve accountability. Decisions can now be traced, reviewed, and justified, protecting taxpayers from errors while reinforcing the institution’s credibility.

Internal and external audits are being used not merely to ensure compliance, but to promote transparency across operations.

At the same time, the agency says it has expanded feedback channels, allowing taxpayers to raise concerns, share suggestions, or report misconduct through multiple digital and physical platforms. Listening to the public has become central to how the authority measures its performance.

The relationship between KRA and taxpayers, officials say, cannot be built on enforcement alone. It must rest on openness, reliability, and honesty. As the agency continues its modernisation drive, transparency remains the bridge between obligation and trust. Each step, from publishing clear service timelines to acting on public feedback, sends a simple message: taxpayers deserve accountability.

The writer is a financial analyst.