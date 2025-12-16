How to position Kenya as a key multi-experience destination

Tourists watch the wildebeest migration at Maasai Mara in Narok County. [File, Standard]

This year began with a call to Kenyans and our visitors to embrace Destination Kenya more boldly than ever before, a call for adventure and a renewed appreciation of the extraordinary experiences that lie within our borders.

Kenya has long been celebrated as the home of safari and beaches, from the breathtaking drama of the wildebeest migration in the Maasai Mara to the serenity of our white sandy beaches along the coast.

Yet these iconic attractions represent just a fraction of who we are. As we seek to grow our tourism sector next year and beyond, diversification remains the engine that will transform Kenya from a traditionally known destination into one of the most versatile and irresistible on the global stage.

Over the last few years, a growing number of travellers have increasingly been favouring immersive outdoor experiences over conventional holidays. This surging global appetite for nature-rich, wellness-focused, and adventure-driven travel is reshaping tourism.

Our natural advantages make this a compelling pursuit; few countries can boast Kenya’s blend of dramatic mountain ranges, rich culture and people, pristine marine ecosystems, low-light skies ideal for stargazing, equatorial positioning for year-round cosmic visibility, and the cultural richness of 42 communities whose stories and traditions remain deeply woven into the land.

New experiences

To fully unlock this potential, our marketing efforts have evolved to tap into segments that were not previously fully harnessed.

This has allowed us to spotlight emerging products and connect them with the travellers who value them most.

Through deeper collaboration with the private sector, the Kenya Tourism Board is continually nurturing compelling new experiences and ensuring they are showcased to the world through a unified and data-driven strategy.

Under the Magical Kenya brand, we are committed to revealing a destination far richer than the safari-and-beach identity that has long defined us.

Partnerships with global powerhouses in the technology, aviation and other key operators have enabled us to tell more nuanced, technologically enhanced, and globally resonant stories about the destination and our people.

These collaborations help ensure that Kenya’s adventure products, wellness offerings, cultural circuits, and astro-tourism experiences reach the right audiences with greater precision and visibility.

A testament to this ambition is the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences programme, now featuring 61 carefully selected adventures and experiences.

Whether it is drifting above the savannah in a balloon at sunrise, experiencing the marine wonders of our coast, immersing oneself in authentic cultural homestays, or indulging in diverse culinary scenes, each experience showcases the depth and diversity of our tourism offering while helping combat seasonality.

Alongside these curated experiences, segments such as sports tourism are expanding rapidly. Kenya’s global athletic prestige continues to attract runners, mountain trekkers, and international competitions.

The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series has already demonstrated the potential of blending sport, culture, and county-level economic development.

Additionally, with the star power of athletes like Faith Kipyegon and the continued global excitement surrounding the WRC Safari Rally, Kenya is increasingly positioning itself as a sporting destination.

Cultural tourism circuits

Wellness tourism is another frontier where demand is rising. Forest-bathing trails, meditation retreats, eco-lodges offering digital detoxes, and nature-based healing itineraries have captured the imagination of travellers seeking restoration and balance.

These offerings complement our cultural tourism circuits, where communities across the 47 counties continue to share traditions, crafts, cuisine, and indigenous knowledge that set Kenya apart.

It is against this backdrop of growth and diversification that the government’s decision to dedicate the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations to tourism feels especially timely.

Tourism contributes nearly 10 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP), supports 1.1 million direct jobs, and over three million indirect ones. Anchoring Jamhuri around this sector is not merely symbolic; it is an affirmation of tourism’s central role in shaping Kenya’s identity, fuelling economic growth, and opening pathways for inclusive development.

This thematic week has shone a spotlight not only on the world but also on Kenyans, reminding us of the landscapes, creativity, wildlife, and cultural wealth that make our nation extraordinary. It has sparked a much-needed national conversation on how we can collectively elevate a sector that has the power to transform livelihoods at scale.

The goal is to inspire a collective dialogue on how tourism, when fully harnessed and strategically prioritised, can play an even greater role in job creation and revenue generation. With unity, innovation, and shared purpose, we can meet and even surpass our target of 5.5 million arrivals by 2027.

-The writer is the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board