×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mai Mahiu dry port to create 100,000 job opportunities

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 15, 2025

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui during a tour of the Mai Mahiu Special Economic Zone, where 19 investors are already on the ground. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Mai Mahiu dry port in Naivasha will employ more than 100,000 people directly and indirectly once complete with local youths expected to be the biggest beneficiaries.

The dry port has attracted investments worth billions of shillings that are expected to change the fortunes of locals.

The government has already connected the port to the railway linkage to ensure seamless transportation of cargo from the port of Mombasa destined to the hinterland and neighboring countries.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the government expansion plans would transform the port and surrounding towns into commercial and business hubs, attracting local and international tourists.

Kinyanjui exuded confidence that this would, in turn, create thousands of job opportunities, especially for youths.

Already, the CS said the railway expansion plans from Naivasha to the Malaba border to Uganda would see neighbouring countries set up shop in the area to ease cargo haulage while boosting intra-regional trade.

Speaking in Mai Mahiu during a meeting with the local community, Kinyanjui urged them to seize the opportunities being created within the port and Special Economic Zone.

"The government is seeking investors in the value addition sectors and the facility will benefit locals in the livestock value chain to accrue better prices for their investments," he said.

The CS said plans to construct the Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriage would ease the movement of people and cargo in the region, with property along the route expected to gain value and boost revenue.

He committed to address the Maasai community's land injustices, with disputes dragging on for years, locking out locals from accruing benefits from their property.

Kinyanjui, the former Nakuru Governor called on all communities to shun ethnic politics and divisions, saying that the country's interests must precede individual aspirations.

Former Senator Ole Mositet urged the government to expedite the historical land injustices affecting the Maasai community.

Mositet demanded the employment of locals within the Naivasha dry port, Special Economic Zone and the KenGen geothermal expansion projects. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mai Mahiu Dry Port Naivasha SEZ Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui KenGen Geothermal Projects
.

Latest Stories

Politrickss...
Politrickss...
Cartoons
By Gammz
1 hr ago
Meru University secures land to set up agro-processing centre
Smart Harvest
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
Maraga Reforms: Why lobby groups want fairness in police recruitment
National
By Patrick Vidija
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Reforms: Why lobby groups want fairness in police recruitment
By Patrick Vidija 1 hr ago
Maraga Reforms: Why lobby groups want fairness in police recruitment
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
By Juliet Omelo 6 hrs ago
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
By Mike Kihaki 8 hrs ago
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved