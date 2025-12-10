How leadership perspective elevates customer experience

In customer experience leadership, it is easy to get swept up in the urgency of daily operations—handling complaints, fixing broken processes, and responding to customer issues as they arise.

This day-to-day intensity and whirlwind is what leadership scholars Ron Heifetz and Marty Linsky describe as the “dance floor”: a place filled with noise, immediacy, and constant movement.

Yet the companies that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences know that staying on the dance floor is not enough.

They intentionally rise to a higher vantage point, the “balcony,” where they can observe the full customer journey, spot patterns, and design long-term solutions.

Organisations that deliver truly exceptional customer experiences operate differently.

They routinely step away from the immediate commotion and climb to a higher vantage point, the “balcony.” From here, they can observe the entire system: the choreography of customer journeys, the emotional highs and lows, the patterns hidden in the noise.

The power of this perspective lies not in abandoning frontline realities, but in weaving them into a coherent strategy that reimagines how customers engage with the brand.

Few companies embody this balance better than Amazon. On its dance floor, Amazon reacts relentlessly to customer signals: a confusing checkout screen, a mislabeled product, a surge in negative reviews.

These details matter. Yet Amazon’s real strength emerges on the balcony, where leaders use aggregated data and “working backwards” documents to identify the underlying forces shaping the customer experience.

The idea for 1-Click Ordering, for example, grew from recognising a pattern of friction across millions of purchases. What looked like isolated user experience annoyances from the dance floor became, from the balcony, a clear opportunity to reinvent ease of purchase.

Disney takes a similarly dual approach. In the parks, cast members watch for micro-moments that can turn a routine experience into an emotional memory, replacing a dropped ice cream cone or arranging a magical character encounter.

These are the dance-floor delights that guests remember. But Disney’s true customer experience mastery comes from its balcony-level perspective: studying guest flow patterns, emotional-journey maps, and systemic friction points.

This broader view led to the creation of the MagicBand, a solution that quietly dissolved multiple pain points at once, from ticketing to hotel access to payments. The innovation was not born from a single complaint, but from a constellation of signals only visible from above.

A more local example is Safaricom, whose success is deeply rooted in its ability to move between the dance floor and the balcony.

On the dance floor, its customer care teams and M-Pesa agents interact with millions of users daily, handling everything from failed transactions to SIM registration issues.

But Safaricom’s real strategic power lies on the balcony, where the company interprets these interactions as signals of broader needs.

Real-world texture

This balcony-level thinking led to innovations such as M-Pesa Global, Fuliza, and M-Pesa’s simplified Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) flows, solutions shaped by patterns observed across millions of customer interactions.

Across all these examples, the best CX organisations treat the balcony and the dance floor as complementary.

The dance floor provides empathy, immediacy, and real-world texture. The balcony provides clarity, perspective, and strategic direction.

Exceptional customer experience emerges only when leaders move fluidly between the two, reacting where necessary but stepping back to redesign the system when patterns appear.

In an era where customer expectations evolve faster than most businesses can respond, the discipline of climbing to the balcony is no longer optional. It is the foundation of innovation, the source of competitive advantage, and the hallmark of brands that don’t merely satisfy customers but transform their lives.

To lead in customer experience means to recognise when the music is too loud and the steps too frantic, and to know exactly when it’s time to rise above the dance floor and see the dance in its entirety.

