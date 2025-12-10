Isuzu resumes assembly of SUVs after 23-year lull

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui and Isuzu East Africa MD Rita Kavashe during Isuzu EA Plant Tour Visit and Parts and Distribution Center groundbreaking ceremony in Nairobi, on August 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

Isuzu East Africa (EA) has resumed full local assembly of luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) after an 18-year lull since it stopped in 2002.

The company, from 1981 to 2002, used to manufacture full-size Isuzu Trooper vehicles known for their reliability, durability and off-road capability.

The move comes even as demand for SUVs has significantly increased due to their versatility for varied terrains, ample cargo space, comfort, and status.

Already several Chinese companies have started meeting the demand, with last being Jetour, which last month launched four varieties.

With this achievement, Isuzu EA says it now has reached a 100 per cent locally assembled vehicle portfolio, thus reinforcing its leadership in Kenya’s automotive sector and accelerating the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Before, the seven-seater MU-X model was being assembled in Thailand, but this move is the first time it is being assembled in Kenya, Africa and outside the Asian country. The introduction of the MU-X model into local production, Isuzu East Africa said, also strengthens national priorities such as the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative and the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This progress enhances Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional automotive hub by expanding production capacity, increasing local value addition and creating more employment opportunities across the supply chain. “The start of local production for the MU-X is a proud moment for Isuzu EA and for Kenya. This move strengthens our country’s manufacturing base, creates meaningful jobs and expands opportunities for local suppliers and partners to grow with us,” said Isuzu EA Chair of the Board and Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

“The motor assembly industry has long fueled economic activity, and today we continue that legacy with renewed energy and purpose.” The MD spoke on Saturday in Nairobi when she took journalists around the factory and assembly line, which also supports pickup assembly. The company’s leadership said local assembly is expected to improve affordability, shorten delivery timelines, and strengthen after-sales support for customers nationwide.

“Our success has been anchored in the talent and dedication of our people. Over the years, we have invested significantly in skills development and production excellence, and the results speak for themselves,” said Ms Kavashe.

The local assembly of the MU-X, according to Director of Sales and Marketing at Isuzu EA Wanjohi Kangangi, allows them to bring customers closer to a premium SUV that is built for African roads

“As our vehicles become smarter through technology, we are committed to offering Kenyans greater value, shorter delivery timelines, and exceptional ownership experiences,” he said.

Last year, Isuzu EA took over the assembly and distribution of UD Trucks, the first Isuzu subsidiary to do so outside Japan, expanding transport solutions for customers with heavy commercial needs.

Wanjohi said they plan to do 10 units of MU-X daily once production is at full capacity and 1000 per year.

On plans for the company going electric, he said the trend is still new, and it may not be commercially viable for now, thanks also to the lack of infrastructure like charging stations.

According to John Karuku, project lead of the MU-X, the parts are now put together in Thailand and then shipped to the country.

“We plan to do 30 units for the pilot phase, which comes in mercury silver and oxidian grey, and will be officially launched in April next year. The vehicle is now available in two variants: 1.9L (litres) and 3L, and comes with several features, including remote ignition, obstruction warning and braking,“ said Karuku.