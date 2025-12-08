×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tea market achieves Sh1.1 billion in the weekly auction

By Boniface Gikandi | Dec. 8, 2025
One of the tea farms in Mathioya, Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The tea market fetched Sh1.1 billion last week after the sale of 4,248,122 kg at the Mombasa Tea Auction.

In the weekly market, Mununga, Gacharage, Imenti, Gathuthi, Ndima, Kathangariri, Kimunye, and Rukuriri achieved the best prices of between Sh336 and Sh319 per kg.

In the market analysis, the smallholder factories that offered the highest volumes at the auction are Kinoro (175,504 kgs), Gathuthi (100,840 kgs), Kimunye (104,760 kgs), Ngere (126,800 kgs), Makomboki (128,553 kgs), Chinga (108,706 kgs), and Kanyenya-ini (119,472 kgs).

In the west of the rift region, Tea Brokers East Africa Limited (TBEAL) Momul factory continued taking the lead after it offered 102,896 kg bought at Sh245 per kg, followed by Kapkatet at 49,916 kg after Sh234 per kg.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KTDA Board member for Embu Mr Enos Njeru said the tea farmers are educated on quality tea during the field days.

“The smallholder factories dominated the auction through offering their produce,” said Njeru, lauding farmers at Kathangariri and Rukuriri for the best price at the auction.

In the buyers category, 51 companies participated, with Global Tea leading with 22,919 packages, Mitchell Cotts 14,980 packages, LAB International 14,860 packages, Chai Trading 12,620 packages, and Mombasa Coffee 9,120 packages, among others.

“Kenya offered 7,504,056 kgs sourced from the KTDA factories and independent factories, Uganda 856,652 kgs, Rwanda 540,032 kgs, and Burundi 65,842 kgs,” reads the report.

In summary, 127,933 packages were sold, with 22,281 packages labelled unsold.  In last week’s auction the market offered 9,481,713 kg, where Kenya offered 8,097,293 kg.

Tea value chain expert Peter Karomo said following increased rains in the highlands, the production of green leaf has been on the rise in the past two months.

“The buyers are interested in quality tea, thus the producers concentrate on plucking the best quality for the international market, thus increasing returns to the farmers,” said Karomo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tea Market KTDA Mombasa Tea Auction Tea Prices
.

Latest Stories

Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
7 mins ago
Government should rescue our university education from doldrums
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
7 mins ago
Kenya's great socio-economic divide laid bare by Oxfam report
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
By David Odongo and Abdimalik Hajir 7 mins ago
The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
By Mike Kihaki 7 mins ago
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
By Irene Githinji 7 mins ago
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 7 mins ago
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved