×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stakeholders push for youth-led solutions to East Africa's agriculture challenges

By Esther Nyambura | Dec. 5, 2025
Stella Massawe, Senior Specialist, Policy and State Capability, E&SA, AGRA making her remarks during EAYASA 25 Expo. [File, Courtesy] 

Young agripreneurs from across East Africa took center stage at the East African Youth in Agri-Food Systems Expo 2025 (EAYASE-25).

The three-day Expo, which ended on Friday, December 5, brought together youth, policymakers, investors, and development partners to discuss the role of young people in transforming the region’s food systems.

Organised by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the Expo came amid growing pressures on agriculture, which stakeholders believe youth-led innovation could help address.

“With more than 60 per cent of East Africans under 25, the youth demographic presents an opportunity to shape the future of agriculture. The Expo aims to support young agribusinesses, improve access to finance and markets, and promote digital and climate-smart solutions,” said Stella Clara Massawe, Senior Specialist at AGRA.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Reiterating her remarks, Fahari Marwa, Head of Agriculture and Food Security at the EAC Secretariat, said: “The East African Community is committed to ensuring that youth are fully integrated into regional development and food security strategies."

"Platforms such as EAYASE-25 enable young people to engage policymakers and investors directly, align national and regional priorities, and contribute to policy and market solutions that support inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems.”

Participants, on the other hand, highlighted the urgency of youth involvement, emphasising inclusivity in agricultural practices and capacity building.

The Expo follows similar initiatives, such as Rwanda’s Youth Forward for Agri-Food Systems Transformation Forum, reflecting a growing focus on youth-led agriculture development in East Africa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Agri-Food Expo 2025 Agri-Food Expo AGRA
.

Latest Stories

Mwea Township may pass as a good case study of the National Economy:
Mwea Township may pass as a good case study of the National Economy:
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
4 hrs ago
Of Mbeere, magical realism and the rich African literary world
Opinion
By Henry Munene
4 hrs ago
Beware, some victories are actually defeats in disguise
Opinion
By Egara Kabaji
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto-Trump data agreement raises eyebrows over Sh200b health risk
By David Odongo and Rosa Agutu 4 hrs ago
Ruto-Trump data agreement raises eyebrows over Sh200b health risk
Crackdown nation: Report indicts Ruto regime for rising rights abuses
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Crackdown nation: Report indicts Ruto regime for rising rights abuses
Judge clips SRC's push to hire, pay staff in varsities and State firms
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Judge clips SRC's push to hire, pay staff in varsities and State firms
Elected leaders must stick to their party, court rules on defection case
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Elected leaders must stick to their party, court rules on defection case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved