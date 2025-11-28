×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Electric mobility firm launches first universal fast-charging station

By James Wanzala | Nov. 28, 2025

 

A bodaboda rider charging his electric motorbike at the need station.[James Wanzala/Standard]

An electric mobility company, Roam,has launched Kenya’s first fast-charging station for light electric vehicles (LEVs) including Tuktuks and motorbikes.

The self-service charging station marks the start of a nationwide rollout of high-speed charging infrastructure by the company.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Roam Point introduces a charging system with a range of 10 to 20 kilometers in under five minutes, operating on a self-service model.

The company said the service allows users to charge on a self-service basis and make payments via SMS, Mpesa (USSD) on a mobile phone or the Roam App, making it real-time and accessible 24 hours a day.

Electric vehicle operators have often faced long wait times, limited operating hours and congestion at swapping and charging stations.

These are some of the challenges that this charging point aims to tackle by offering fast, self-service charging while also solving compatibility issues.

Equipped with Type 6 connectors and open-charge standards, the station works with all light electric vehicles built to the same specifications, giving riders a reliable and universal charging option.

These Roam Points are the first credible solution to scaling up the use of electric vehicles across Kenya through the adoption of common standards, international certification and interoperability.

 “This service builds on battery ownership model, which gives riders full control of their batteries, allowing them to 'ride everywhere and charge anywhere,” said Habib Lukaya, Roam’s Country Manager.

He added: “It adds flexibility to how riders stay charged. Whether it’s home charging, hub rental, or fast charging on the go, we want to empower our riders with the choice that fits their needs.”

Charging during the day is slightly more expensive than at night. At night, the rate is Sh25 per kWh, while daytime charging is Sh40 per kWh. This difference, the company said comes from the e-mobility tariffs set by Kenya Power.

In January 2018, Kenya Power introduced Time of Use (ToU) tariff, which offers discounted night tariffs to small commercial, commercial-industrial and electric vehicle (EV) users.

This tariff provides a 50 per cent discount for electricity consumed during off-peak hours, which are 10 pm to 6 am on weekdays, and from midnight to 8am on Saturdays, as well as all day Sunday and public holidays.

"Our goal is to drive charging adoption and make the experience truly beneficial for riders. That’s why we’ve ensured our charging is cheaper than home charging; we want to give back to the community and support the drivers who rely on us. With Roam, charging is not only more affordable but also faster than home charging," said Lukaya.

Boost to electric mobility as Roam launches first universal fast-charging station for light electric vehicles

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Electric Mobility Light Electric Vehicles ROAM Company Kenya Power introduced Time of Use
.

Latest Stories

Ruto launches Sh170 billion Rironi-Mau Summit highway dualling
Ruto launches Sh170 billion Rironi-Mau Summit highway dualling
National
By Ronald Kipruto
22 mins ago
Outstanding Kenyan celebrities living with disability
Features
By Mkala Mwaghesha
25 mins ago
UDA's Ndakwa floors DAP-K's Panyako in Malava by-election
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
35 mins ago
Vijana Barubaru teams up with Gogo Ashley, releases new single 'Color'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How by-election flaws have exposed IEBC and police
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How by-election flaws have exposed IEBC and police
Ballot bloodshed: By-elections marred by violence and property destruction
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Ballot bloodshed: By-elections marred by violence and property destruction
Why court ruled CA had no power to stop live broadcast during protests
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Why court ruled CA had no power to stop live broadcast during protests
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved