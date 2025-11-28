How new Bixa rules aim to boost Kenya's export earnings

AFA Director-General Dr Bruno LinyIru. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has rolled out the Crops (Bixa) Regulations, 2025, aimed at boosting exports.

AFA Director-General, Dr Bruno Linyiru, said Bixa, commonly known as Mrangi along the Coast and Annatto internationally, is a high-value natural dye crop.

Speaking in Mombasa during the official rollout of the regulations, Dr Linyiru said the crop’s annual export value in 2022 was Sh0.67 billion compared to Sh0.957 billion earned in 2024.

He noted that the regulations will formalise, streamline, and accelerate the development of the Bixa sub-sector in Kenya.

Dr Linyiru added that Bixa has growing global demand in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and textile industries due to the shift towards natural products.

“Kenya has a unique agro-ecological advantage, especially in Lamu, Kwale, Tana River, Kilifi, Baringo, Homa Bay and Makueni, for expansion of production.

“With proper regulation, the sub-sector has the potential to increase farmer incomes, stimulate rural enterprise, and contribute to export earnings,” said Dr Linyiru.

He said that in 2024, the area under Bixa production was 3,508 acres compared to 2,500 acres in 2022 — a 40 per cent increase.

The Director-General said the regulations will ensure a structured framework for production, processing, quality assurance, and marketing.

“The rollout of the Bixa Regulations is not just a regulatory function; it is the beginning of a coordinated national effort to unlock the potential of a high-value, climate-resilient and export-ready crop,” said Dr Linyiru.

He noted that, in the past, the sector lacked standardised production and processing practices, and farmers lacked clear marketing channels due to the absence of contractual farming.

Dr Linyiru said the sector had also been hampered by the lack of clear licensing and traceability frameworks, low production and productivity due to limited extension support, minimal value addition, and weak market linkages.

He said there will now be increased investment in Bixa farming and processing through expanded acreage and improved yields.

“With these regulations, we expect the development of rural enterprises and job creation, especially for youth and women. We will see enhanced product quality leading to access to high-value export markets,” he said.

He added that collaboration between national and county governments will be strengthened in regulatory enforcement and sub-sector development.

AFA is currently mapping Bixa production areas in collaboration with county governments, and training programmes for growers, agents, and processors on compliance and best practices are underway.

He said they are conducting capacity-building for growers using the Bixa production handbook to improve output and productivity.

“We will support private sector actors to scale up value addition initiatives and develop Bixa Codes of Practice as we engage with international buyers to unlock market opportunities,” said Dr Linyiru.

He added that they will also automate all Bixa processes through the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP).