×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter

By Esther Dianah | Nov. 27, 2025
Dr Joshua Oigara Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Bank Kenya & South Sudan speaking during Stanbic bank 2023 H1 results the bank reported a Kshs.7.1 Billion profit after Tax for the H1 2023 period.[FILE]

Stanbic Bank has announced a Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

The bank, which operates in Kenya and South Sudan, attributed the nine per cent year on year growth in profitability to improved net interest income driven by 12 per cent balance sheet growth to Sh463 billion.

Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan chief executiveJoshua Oigara said the lender’s new three-year strategy is a strong anchor amidst a challenging operating environment.

“We are navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment characterised by slower economic growth in the second half of 2024 amid easing inflation,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“These complexities have undoubtedly posed significant pressures on the financial sector, from deceleration in credit to the private sector to constrained consumer spending.

“However, our bank demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first nine months of the year by registering growth both in our Kenya and South Sudan operations.”

Net interest income grew by five per cent to Sh18.9 billion on the back of growth in the average lending book and higher assets yield. 

Non-interest income reduced by 18 per cent on account of significant non-repeated transactions in the 2023 base as well as contraction of trading margins, alleviated by increased client activity. 

During the period, the bank’s operating costs decreased by five per cent which it attributed to harnessing previous investments aimed at improving client experience and foreign exchange gains from the appreciation of the Kenya Shilling.

Chief financial and value officer Dennis Musau said the bank’s investments in people, technology and tailored product offerings have yielded operational efficiency and focus on the customer.

“Our results reflect the bank’s balanced approach to navigating a dynamic operating environment,” he said. 

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Stanbic Bank Stanbic Bank Profits Stanbic Bank Tax Return Stanbic Bank Profit nine Monts
.

Latest Stories

By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
25 mins ago
Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter
Business
By Esther Dianah
25 mins ago
How premium draught beer is transforming Kenya's bar culture
Lifestyle
By Wanjiru Murage
25 mins ago
Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday
Golf
By Washington Onyango
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
By Josphat Thiong’o 25 mins ago
By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
By Nancy Gitonga and Lewis Nyaundi 25 mins ago
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
By Ndung’u Gachane 25 mins ago
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
By Raymond Muthee 25 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved