Chandaria Foundation, Standard Group donate to mudslide victims

The Manu Chandaria Foundation in partnership with Standard Media Group yesterday led relief efforts for victims of the November 2 mudslides in Elgeyo Marakwet as the death toll rose to 37.

The foundation donated food worth Sh1 million to survivors of the Saturday morning disaster that struck Chesongoch, Murkutwa, Kabetwa and Embobut areas.

According to an update from the Ministry of Interior, the death toll from the mudslides and rockfalls had risen to 37, with 11 people still missing.

Speaking while receiving the donations on behalf of Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, County Secretary Lazarus Chebii thanked well-wishers for their swift response to the emergency following the tragedy.

Chebii said the food donation, mainly comprising maize flour, would support vulnerable families who lost their homes and livelihoods to the devastating mudslides.

“We are grateful to the Chandaria Foundation for this donation. The support will go a long way in ensuring that the affected families have food. Moving forward, we are exploring ways to help the victims rebuild their lives and restore normalcy,” said Chebii.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, who is part of the partnership, will, together with Elgeyo Marakwet County and Standard Group Plc, handover the donations to the beneficiaries.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Executive Member for Education and Technical Training, Purity Koima lauded the initiative and urged more partners to support school children in affected areas with learning materials.

“Children in these areas are going through trauma. They lost their loved ones and learning materials during the holidays. We are appealing to education stakeholders to step in and support our children as we work to heal from this disaster,” Koima said.

Health Executive Committee Member Monica Rotich said there is an urgent need for psychosocial support for survivors of the disaster.

Rotich noted that 15 victims who were treated and discharged from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret are currently being cared for at a rescue centre in Tambach, as both the county and national governments work to provide counseling services.

She added that Chesongoch Primary School, located in one of the areas hardest hit by the tragedy, has been converted into a temporary health facility staffed with 250 health personnel to attend to victims.

Rotich further reported that more than 900 victims of the mudslides have been treated at the facility.

“There is a high risk of disease outbreaks, particularly those related to poor sanitation and we still need additional medical support,” she said. “We require supplies for treating malaria, diarrhoea and other common illnesses.”