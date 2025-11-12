Key ways to make that vehicle earn some income for you

With the entrance of Uber Safaris, think of the intention in investing in that area as well. [iStockphoto]

You've that vehicle that serves your personal errands or is your means of commuting to and fro from your workplace, taking the family to outings, or serves as a testament or financial statement that you're a person of means and taste for high-end vehicles.

But beyond that pride or veneer lies what many know nothing about; that vehicle was acquired through credit financing and you're paying for that credit facility on a monthly basis, and this is what sees your salary shrink with the take-home after both statutory and that credit facility deductions looking pitiable.