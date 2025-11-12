×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Key ways to make that vehicle earn some income for you

By Paul Kariuki | Nov. 12, 2025
With the entrance of Uber Safaris, think of the intention in investing in that area as well. [iStockphoto]

You've that vehicle that serves your personal errands or is your means of commuting to and fro from your workplace, taking the family to outings, or serves as a testament or financial statement that you're a person of means and taste for high-end vehicles.

But beyond that pride or veneer lies what many know nothing about; that vehicle was acquired through credit financing and you're paying for that credit facility on a monthly basis, and this is what sees your salary shrink with the take-home after both statutory and that credit facility deductions looking pitiable.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Digital Taxi Drivers Car Hire Car Loans Uber Safari
.

Latest Stories

The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
51 mins ago
Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
51 mins ago
Fast food chains feel the heat as Kenyans shun eating out
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
By Lewis Nyaundi 51 mins ago
New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki 51 mins ago
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
By Willis Oketch 51 mins ago
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 51 mins ago
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved