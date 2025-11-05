Kenya ranked among countries with highest internet connectivity

AI powered Cybersecurity innovations concept Engineer computer working with laptop computer show pad lock icon in the modern server room network background. [iStockphoto]

Kenya has been ranked among the top countries that have the highest internet connectivity and usage in the African continent.

This, however, has led to increased cases of cyber-attacks targeting government and private institutions, hence the call to invest in more cyber-security risk professionals

This emerged at the end of the annual Governors, Risk and Compliance (GRC) conference in Naivasha organized by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

According to the association President-Kenya Chapter, Bonface Asiligwa, Kenya was ranked among the top internet users in the continent.

He attributed this to massive technology savvy, skilled young population and the shift in doing business for both institutions and individuals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, he noted that this had come with a threat as cases of cyber-crime and bullying went a notch higher.

To address this, he lauded the Kenya Computer Misuse Cybercrime Act noting that it was not meant to curtail innovation and rights to information.

“This act is meant to make a structured way and not make the country prone to cyber risks, which is a major thing as cyber risk is the biggest risk to any entity, including a country and our own livelihoods,” he said.

Asiligwa added that the way forward was to have strategic government structures that would support management of these technology-based risks.

“We need good programs that up-skill our population, our professionals and have the right skills in place to manage this risk and inspire the country ahead,” he said.

On artificial intelligence (AI), the President noted that it came with its advantages and disadvantages mainly to institutions.

“The big question is how can enterprises leverage AI without compromising the real essence of existence and should enterprises just adapt AI because it exists,” he said.

Asiligwa added that institutions and the government had invested heavily on technology through legal regulatory framework, AI policy and the data protection regulations and the act.

“We have the Kenya Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act coming and there is also massive investment that is being done for enterprises to ensure that they comply,” he said.

A data expert Jimmy Couvaras from Zambia noted that AI was relatively new in their country though they were keen to fully embrace it.

“AI has a lot of promise, but there are also risks that we must watch out for and such kind of engagement in addressing these opportunities and challenges,” he said.