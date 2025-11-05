×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya ranked among countries with highest internet connectivity

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 5, 2025

AI powered Cybersecurity innovations concept Engineer computer working with laptop computer show pad lock icon in the modern server room network background. [iStockphoto]

Kenya has been ranked among the top countries that have the highest internet connectivity and usage in the African continent.

This, however, has led to increased cases of cyber-attacks targeting government and private institutions, hence the call to invest in more cyber-security risk professionals

This emerged at the end of the annual Governors, Risk and Compliance (GRC) conference in Naivasha organized by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the association President-Kenya Chapter, Bonface Asiligwa, Kenya was ranked among the top internet users in the continent.

He attributed this to massive technology savvy, skilled young population and the shift in doing business for both institutions and individuals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, he noted that this had come with a threat as cases of cyber-crime and bullying went a notch higher.

To address this, he lauded the Kenya Computer Misuse Cybercrime Act noting that it was not meant to curtail innovation and rights to information.

“This act is meant to make a structured way and not make the country prone to cyber risks, which is a major thing as cyber risk is the biggest risk to any entity, including a country and our own livelihoods,” he said.

Asiligwa added that the way forward was to have strategic government structures that would support management of these technology-based risks.

“We need good programs that up-skill our population, our professionals and have the right skills in place to manage this risk and inspire the country ahead,” he said.

On artificial intelligence (AI), the President noted that it came with its advantages and disadvantages mainly to institutions.

“The big question is how can enterprises leverage AI without compromising the real essence of existence and should enterprises just adapt AI because it exists,” he said.

Asiligwa added that institutions and the government had invested heavily on technology through legal regulatory framework, AI policy and the data protection regulations and the act.

“We have the Kenya Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act coming and there is also massive investment that is being done for enterprises to ensure that they comply,” he said.

A data expert Jimmy Couvaras from Zambia noted that AI was relatively new in their country though they were keen to fully embrace it.

“AI has a lot of promise, but there are also risks that we must watch out for and such kind of engagement in addressing these opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cybercrime Cybercrime Laws Kenya's Internet Connectivity Cybersecurity
.

Latest Stories

Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Opinion
By Daniel Juma Omondi
3 hrs ago
Help end senseless Boko Haram killings in Nigeria, Mr Trump
Opinion
By Livinus Onogwu
3 hrs ago
Why agile Rawino carries Kenya's hopes in Decathlon
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved