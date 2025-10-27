Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Mombasa

Passengers disembarking from the Turkish Airlines plane that landed in Mombasa on Sunday. [KAA]

Turkish Airlines has officially resumed flights to Moi International Airport in Mombasa, marking its return after a five-year hiatus and reaffirming confidence in the coastal city’s position as a key regional hub.

The Boeing 737 aircraft from Istanbul touched down at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, receiving a traditional water cannon salute to celebrate the milestone.

Among those who welcomed the flight were Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board Chairman Caleb Kositany, Turkish Airlines Country Manager İbrahim Bulut, and senior KAA officials.

"The airline will now operate three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, each offering eight tons of cargo capacity. The move is expected to boost trade, tourism, and investment opportunities along the Coast," KAA said in a statement issued to newsrooms.

According to KAA, the return of Turkish Airlines supports the government’s aviation modernization and expansion agenda aimed at positioning Moi International Airport as a key gateway for regional and international travel.

Turkish Airlines joins Ethiopian Airlines, Flydubai, and Uganda Airlines as international carriers with scheduled flights to Mombasa.

The airport also continues to host several charter airlines, including Condor, Neos Air, Discover Airlines, Enter Air, and Smartwings.