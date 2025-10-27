IMF delays bailout as currency manipulation concerns emerge

International Monetary Fund Director for African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie says discussions were continuing but offered no timeline for a breakthrough. [File, Standard]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed reaching a new funding deal with Kenya, even as fresh concerns emerged about currency stability and the Kenya Kwanza government’s debt management strategy.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you