×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IMF delays bailout as currency manipulation concerns emerge

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 27, 2025

International Monetary Fund Director for African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie says discussions were continuing but offered no timeline for a breakthrough. [File, Standard]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed reaching a new funding deal with Kenya, even as fresh concerns emerged about currency stability and the Kenya Kwanza government’s debt management strategy.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

International Monetary Fund IMF Funding For Kenya Kenya's Debt Management Strategy Central Bank of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Opinion
By Wycliffe Osabwa
12 mins ago
Muthoni Likimani: 100-year-old Mau Mau veteran still going strong
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
12 mins ago
Africa needs to change strategy in today's multipolar world
Opinion
By James Shikwati
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 12 mins ago
Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 12 mins ago
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
By Joackim Bwana 12 mins ago
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
By Willis Oketch 12 mins ago
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved