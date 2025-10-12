PS Muoria: Dual training turning youth into job creators, not job seekers

TVET Principal Secretary Esther Muoria presents the Overall Dual TVET Champion Award to Taita Taveta National Polytechnic and their industry partners, led by Deputy Principal Academics Lorah Abedi, during the Dual TVET Annual Review and Recognition Gala in Nairobi [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

More vocational students are creating jobs before leaving school as Kenya expands dual training that combines classroom learning with job market experience.

Speaking during the Dual TVET Annual Review and Recognition Gala, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said the programme is producing youth who can start earning and creating employment immediately.

“This approach turns learning into livelihood and trainees into trusted professionals. It is transforming our youth into job creators, not job seekers,” Muoria said.

Her remarks come as an October 2025 study by Timely Kenya reported a 140 per cent surge in TVET enrolment nationwide, with Nairobi National Polytechnic, PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, Eldoret National Polytechnic and Kabete National Polytechnic topping performance rankings.

The initiative is funded by the Governments of Finland and Germany and implemented by the Ministry of Education’s State Department for TVET, with technical support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

German Embassy Deputy Head of Development Cooperation Friederike Hemker said Kenya is producing “an unusual outcome in vocational training,” citing stronger partnerships between institutions and companies.

Counsellor for Skills Development and Job Creation at the Embassy of Finland Matts Wuerlander added:

“Together, we have exceeded our programme targets and demonstrated what true partnership can achieve – empowering young people with employable skills.”

Award winners included Taita Taveta and Kiambu National Polytechnics as Overall Champions; Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf for disability inclusion; Machakos Technical Training Institute for the Blind and Kinango Technical and Vocational College under Women in STEM; Gold Crown EPZ and Krones LCS Centre East Africa as Employers of the Year; and Diamonds Dream of Africa as Green Industry Champion.