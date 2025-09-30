Chinese investors pledge Sh20b investment for Murang'a on industrial park

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata in China where he led a seven man delegation seeking engagement with Chinese investors on the establishment of industrial park within the 800 acreas within the Delmonte land. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Chinese investors have pledged Sh20 billion to establish the Murang’a Industrial Park after a meeting with Governor Irungu Kang’ata, a significant step for the county’s economic growth.

In a series of meetings convened in China, investors expressed interest in the proposed industrial park, aiming to employ more than 10,000 people and comply with all the regulations set.

During the investment conference in June, Kang’ata outlined that 800 acres of land had been earmarked for the much-needed industrial park within the Delmonte land.

Jieyundianqi Company, specialised in the manufacturing of electric transformers and solar panels, sought 50 acres of land, aiming to spend Sh6.4 billion on the project to employ 1,000 people.

Kang'ata emphasised that the Southern China tour was successful, securing renewed support from investors for the over Sh20 billion industrial park.

“The investors are scheduled to visit Murang’a this month (October), eyeing to tour the land earmarked for the industrial park, before entering a pact with the county government and starting building,” said Kang’ata.

In the engagement with investor forums convened by the Shandong provincial department of commerce and businesspersons, Kang’ata lauded the Chinese concept of moving into the first world, owing to the people's determination and foresight.

“Murang'a is set to follow the innovation principles of the Chinese people to attain development and growth,” outlined Kang'ata.

Ms Wang Xiangzhen, an investor with Shandong Westin Holding Group, expressed interest in building the structures in three months, while road construction companies also developed interests.

She told Kang'ata that they had the capacity and ability to build the required structures in the market within three months.

“The structures fronted by the county government as per the agreement will be ready for utilisation by businesspersons,” added Ms Wang.

The delegation that included MCAs Steve Muigai (Kakuzi), Simon Wamwea (Ng'araria), Edwin Wairagu (Gitugi), and Shareen Wambui (nominated), telemedicine expert James Njoroge, and legal adviser Charles Njenga toured factories related to agricultural machinery, dairy, vehicle assembly, housing, road construction, electricity, solar panels, and windmills, among others.

Muigai noted that the tour highlighted the importance of seeking investments that drive Murang’a’s development and growth.

“We came to China to learn and engage the best, eyeing to transform Murang’a to perfect service delivery,” said Muigai.

Wamwea and Wairagu said the assembly welcomes all the investment that will support the growth of Murang’a through innovation.

“From Kenya, we get tea, avocado, coffee, and macadamia nuts, among other products, and in Kang'ata, construction companies, agro processors, and experts in green energy are among the partners who have registered their willingness to invest in the industrial park.