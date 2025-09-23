Two arrested over Sh3m power infrastructure theft in Kisumu

Kenya Power’s security team has arrested two suspects linked to the theft of electricity infrastructure worth Sh3 million in the Manyatta Kona Maji area of Kisumu County.

The suspects, Stephen Bala Magak and Frederick Odhiambo Owino, are accused of receiving stolen energy equipment from vandals and reselling it to individuals who make illegal power connections.

Recovered equipment included six steady bars, one cross arm (channel), three rolls of stay wire (approx. 100 metres), 146 shackle insulators, 20 metres of HT aluminium conductors, and 23 rolls of LV aluminium conductors - approximately 1,000 metres.

Also recovered were two rolls of 150mm HT aluminium conductors, 87 stay plates, 56 Kenya Power danger plates, 38 nine-inch bolts, seven metres of three-phase cable, 100 metres of 10mm twisted service cable, 70 bolts (3½ inches), 30 metres of soft drawn conductors, 49 D-Irons, 18 surge diverters, and 11 rolls of 16mm service cables totaling 2,397 metres.

“The two suspects are already in custody, and this operation is a testament to our commitment to weed out all persons involved in illegal activities within the network. We call upon members of the public to work with us in reporting and safeguarding the same infrastructure that powers their businesses and lives,” said Kenya Power Security Services Manager Geoffrey Kigen.

He added that vandalism and illegal connections have contributed to power supply issues in Kisumu and the wider Western region.

“Through a coordinated security operation between Kenya Power and Kisumu Central Sub-County Police, we have managed to recover a huge catch of our equipment valued at approximately Sh3 million. We thank law enforcers for supporting us in this fight against criminal activities that compromise the stability of power supply and endanger lives,” Kigen said.

According to the law, the Energy Act 2019, criminalises tampering with electricity installations, energy theft, vandalism, and damage to power infrastructure. Offenders face a fine of up to Sh5 million, a prison term of up to five years, or both.