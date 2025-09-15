Kenya launches bid for re-election to global maritime body

CS Hassan Joho with SDEA DG Josphat Maikara and PS Aden Millah during Kenya’s launch of its bid for re-election to the IMO Council (2026–2027). [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has officially launched its bid for re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 term.

The announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho, who said the bid is not just symbolic but a strategic step toward safeguarding Kenya’s maritime future.

“As a coastal nation with a thriving Port of Mombasa and growing blue economy ambitions, Kenya’s presence on the Council allows it to shape global maritime policies that directly impact shipping, environmental standards, and climate change regulations,” Joho said.

“Being on the council means Kenya has a seat at the table where critical decisions on shipping and safety are made decisions that affect our economy, environment, and people.”

He said Kenya’s re-election goes beyond national interests, positioning the country as a regional voice for Eastern Africa and the Great Lakes region. The launch event drew strong diplomatic backing, with over 20 ambassadors, including representatives from Chile, Ghana, and Egypt, pledging their support for Kenya’s re-election bid.

Their endorsements signal growing recognition of Kenya’s leadership role in championing regional maritime interests and advancing global shipping standards.

The Assembly, at its thirty-fourth session, will elect 40 members of the council as provided for in Articles 16 and 17 of the IMO Convention. The total number of candidatures received to date are Category (a) 11, Category (b) 11 and Category (c) 26.

He said the representation at the IMO ensures equity for developing coastal States whose voices are often overshadowed by major maritime powers. “Kenya is not just seeking a seat for itself, it is seeking to represent the aspirations of a whole region that relies on fair, sustainable, and safe maritime practices,” he added.

Despite its maritime potential, Kenya faces significant sectoral challenges that drain billions from the economy annually. Kenya continues to strengthen its maritime sector with opportunities in training, port efficiency, and infrastructure development.

Efforts are also underway to expand access to seafaring careers by modernising facilities and creating partnerships for certification and training. At the Port of Mombasa, agencies are working to streamline operations, reduce clearance times, and enhance cargo handling capacity.

According to the Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA), logistics account for between 35 per cent and 42 per cent of total landed costs a figure that presents great potential for efficiency gains as Kenya modernizes its trade systems.

The government has placed the blue economy at the center of its development agenda, with a focus on modern port infrastructure, shipbuilding, fisheries, marine tourism, and offshore resources.

Analysts project that with sustained investment and innovation, Kenya could tap into opportunities valued at more than Sh600 billion, transforming the maritime sector into a major pillar of economic growth.

This vision aligns with ongoing efforts to position the country as a strategic maritime hub, not only for East Africa but also for international trade corridors.

The IMO, a UN agency responsible for regulating global shipping, sets international standards on safety, security, trade efficiency, and environmental protection.

Its 40-member Council, which supervises the organisation’s work between Assembly sessions, plays a pivotal role in shaping maritime governance.

For Kenya, retaining its seat is vital to influence fairer regulations, secure technical support, and consolidate its role as a leader in advancing the blue economy across Eastern Africa.