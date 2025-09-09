Procurement experts back rollout of e-system amid supplier outcry

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management CEO Kenneth Matiba calls for training of public officers and sensitisation of suppliers and contractors on e-procurement system to improve service delivery. [File, Standard]

The state has embarked on a crash programme to train procurement officers on the implementation of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, amid frustrations from small-scale suppliers over its rollout. The government has been accused of implementing e-GP before adequately training officers and sensitising users to ensure a smooth transition.

The National Treasury is spearheading the training of government officers in a bid to revolutionise public procurement and enhance transparency, accountability, and cost efficiency.

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM), in partnership with the National Treasury, is carrying out capacity building for procurement and supply chain professionals nationwide.

Speaking during a training forum at a Mombasa hotel, KISM Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Matiba welcomed the reforms but called for intensified training of public officers and sensitisation of suppliers and contractors on the new system to improve service delivery.

He said e-GP has the potential to eradicate graft, accelerate economic growth, and boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Matiba explained that countries like Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, Rwanda, and Ghana, which adopted similar systems, have saved between 10 and 15 per cent of their GDPs, according to World Bank studies. “All these countries, when it comes to creating sanity, traceability, visibility, transparency, and accountability in their public procurement systems, are laudable. In fact, in terms of transparency indices, those countries are ranked higher. We believe it is time for Kenya, and we support the government,” he stated.

Matiba spoke as small-scale suppliers at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) expressed concerns that the new system was rushed and may lock them out of business due to accessibility challenges.

Members of the Mombasa Suppliers Association (MSA) said the government should have first trained trainers to sensitise them before implementing the new system.

“The procurement system is likely to lock out women, youth, and people with disabilities who operate small-scale businesses. They have not been sensitised on how to apply for tenders,” said MSA Chairman Evans Momanyi.

Another member, Olive Mpinda, said they have also faced difficulties with evaluation and quotation processes, as no assistance is offered, and many are unfamiliar with the new system. “We are stuck at the moment. We do not get assistance on how to quote, and our businesses are suffering. It feels like the government rushed the e-GP system. We don’t know whether robots are supposed to do the quotations for us. We are frustrated,” she said.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto presided over the training of procurement officers on the e-GP system at Bandari Maritime Academy.

The government has stated that procurement reforms align with its broader digital superhighway agenda, which aims to deliver 80 percent of public services online.

Meanwhile, Matiba noted that e-GP will promote fairness, competitiveness, and give taxpayers value for money, adding that the current hitches are short-term challenges.

“We want to believe that the challenges being experienced are temporary. We’ve acknowledged the need to facilitate the delivery of essential services and shared this feedback with the National Treasury, which will deploy resources for training,” he said, adding that e-GP will promote international best practices and enhance the efficient use of public resources to support economic growth.

Currently, 225 officers from 59 public entities, including 10 county governments, are undergoing intensive five-day training in Mombasa.

In the past two months, 1,317 officers have already been trained.

The training covers supplier registration, procuring entity registration, annual procurement planning, disposal planning, and e-requisition.

Other areas include e-tender preparation, e-bid security management and submission, e-tender evaluation, professional opinion and award processes (including intention to award, letter of award, performance security), and e-contract management.