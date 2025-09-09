×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Overdraft facility increases by Sh27 billion on low interest regime

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 9, 2025

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o's report shows that usage of overdraft facility increased by 44 per cent in the financial year that ended in June 2025. [File, Standard]

The sustained low interest regime by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) gave room for the government to borrow more through overdraft in the financial year that ended in June 2025, but still paid less in interest charges.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Central Bank of Kenya Borrow Through Overdraft Controller Of Budget National Treasury
.

Latest Stories

12 banks face merger or wind up over Sh20b capital crunch
12 banks face merger or wind up over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
12 mins ago
Overdraft facility increases by Sh27 billion on low interest regime
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
12 mins ago
US indicts Kenyan in Covid-19 aid fraud after brother's jailing
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Witness recounts chilling testimony of Brian Odhiambo's final, brutal moments
By Daniel Chege 12 mins ago
Witness recounts chilling testimony of Brian Odhiambo's final, brutal moments
12 banks face merger or wind up over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 12 mins ago
12 banks face merger or wind up over Sh20b capital crunch
LSK files suit to enforce ethics, tame loose-tongued politicians
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
LSK files suit to enforce ethics, tame loose-tongued politicians
US indicts Kenyan in Covid-19 aid fraud after brother's jailing
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
US indicts Kenyan in Covid-19 aid fraud after brother's jailing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved