From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres

By Beverly Nyaboke | Sep. 8, 2025
Harrison Murimi in his 5 acres coffee farm in Kirinyanga County. [Courtesy, Harrison Murimi]

A quiet revolution is taking root across Kenya's agricultural heartlands, challenging long-held assumptions about farming's appeal to the country's educated youth

The morning light filters through the canopy of Harrison Murimi's coffee plantation in Kirinyaga County, illuminating rows of meticulously maintained stems that tell a story far removed from Kenya's traditional agricultural narrative.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

