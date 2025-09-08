×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Algeria courts Kenya in bid to deepen trade ties

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 8, 2025

 

Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley toured the pavilions of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), in Algiers highlighting strengthened trade and investment ties between Africa and the Caribbean. [Courtesy]

Gas-rich Algeria is intensifying efforts to boost trade with Kenya and other African nations as it positions itself to capitalise on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

During the opening of the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025, in Algiers last week, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune outlined measures aimed at enhancing Algeria’s appeal to investors and trading partners, including regulatory reforms and infrastructure investments designed to improve continental connectivity.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The head of state said Algeria has endeavoured to ensure a stable, transparent, stimulating and attractive economic and institutional environment for investment.

Tebboune told attendees, which included heads of state, business leaders, and officials from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) the country will support other African countries to deepen regional integration.

Separately officials emphasized Algeria’s commitment to simplifying administrative procedures and strengthening financial sectors to better integrate with Africa’s emerging single market.

Algeria’s push comes as it seeks to increase its modest share of intra-African trade, which stood at 2.2 per cent in 2024, up slightly from 1.9 per cent in 2022, according to the African Trade Report 2025. The North African nation remains heavily dependent on mineral fuels and oils, which account for more than 91 per cent of its exports.

Its top African export partners include Tunisia, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Senegal, while it imports chiefly from Mauritania, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Uganda.

In a sign of growing diplomatic engagement, Tebboune met with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on the sidelines of the forum. The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment between the two economies.

The IATF2025, Africa’s largest trade and investment event, is being held in Algiers from September 4–10. Now in its fourth edition, the fair has become a cornerstone for facilitating intra-African business, having previously generated over $100 billion in trade and investment deals.

Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, praised Algeria’s pioneering role in African economic integration, noting that the country is “driving the continent’s ongoing economic transformation.”

The trade fair features exhibitions, a creative industries summit, an automotive show, and dedicated forums for startups and sub-national governments, reflecting a broad-based effort to foster deeper commercial and cultural ties across the continent.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Algeria Kenya Algeria-Kenya Ties Algeria-Africa Trade Ties
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
National
By Jacinta Mutura
5 mins ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Work Life
By Beverly Nyaboke
55 mins ago
Kindiki tells employers to let youth drive Africa's business transformation
National
By David Njaaga
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
Two minutes? How Sakaja breached protocol to save self from impeachment
By Stafford Ondego 3 hrs ago
Two minutes? How Sakaja breached protocol to save self from impeachment
State House lie?, youth still waiting for motorbikes
By Irene Githinji 6 hrs ago
State House lie?, youth still waiting for motorbikes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved