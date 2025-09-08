Algeria courts Kenya in bid to deepen trade ties

Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley toured the pavilions of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), in Algiers highlighting strengthened trade and investment ties between Africa and the Caribbean. [Courtesy]

Gas-rich Algeria is intensifying efforts to boost trade with Kenya and other African nations as it positions itself to capitalise on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

During the opening of the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025, in Algiers last week, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune outlined measures aimed at enhancing Algeria’s appeal to investors and trading partners, including regulatory reforms and infrastructure investments designed to improve continental connectivity.

The head of state said Algeria has endeavoured to ensure a stable, transparent, stimulating and attractive economic and institutional environment for investment.

Tebboune told attendees, which included heads of state, business leaders, and officials from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) the country will support other African countries to deepen regional integration.

Separately officials emphasized Algeria’s commitment to simplifying administrative procedures and strengthening financial sectors to better integrate with Africa’s emerging single market.

Algeria’s push comes as it seeks to increase its modest share of intra-African trade, which stood at 2.2 per cent in 2024, up slightly from 1.9 per cent in 2022, according to the African Trade Report 2025. The North African nation remains heavily dependent on mineral fuels and oils, which account for more than 91 per cent of its exports.

Its top African export partners include Tunisia, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Senegal, while it imports chiefly from Mauritania, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Uganda.

In a sign of growing diplomatic engagement, Tebboune met with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on the sidelines of the forum. The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment between the two economies.

The IATF2025, Africa’s largest trade and investment event, is being held in Algiers from September 4–10. Now in its fourth edition, the fair has become a cornerstone for facilitating intra-African business, having previously generated over $100 billion in trade and investment deals.

Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, praised Algeria’s pioneering role in African economic integration, noting that the country is “driving the continent’s ongoing economic transformation.”

The trade fair features exhibitions, a creative industries summit, an automotive show, and dedicated forums for startups and sub-national governments, reflecting a broad-based effort to foster deeper commercial and cultural ties across the continent.