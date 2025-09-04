×
Galana Energies pledges social investment as it marks 25-year milestone

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 4, 2025
Galana Foundation mentee works on Vision Board alongside Mentor at 2025 Galana Foundation Summit. [Courtesy]

Kenyan fuel retailer Galana Energies said on Wednesday it would expand the work of its social foundation as it marks 25 years in operation, pledging to deepen its investment in education and community development programmes.

The homegrown company said the commitment through its Galana Foundation would focus on scaling its scholarship programme, which has so far supported more than 80 students entering high school, and broadening its mentorship initiatives.

Chief Executive Anthony Munyasya said the company’s anniversary was not just a business milestone but a moment to reinforce its founding belief that "progress is only meaningful when it is shared."

Galana Energies CEO Anthony Munyasya awards Galana Foundation Mentee. [Courtesy]

"We are redoubling our efforts to ensure that our growth continues to translate into tangible opportunities for young Kenyans and the communities we serve," Munyasya said in a statement.

The foundation provides tuition support and pairs students with mentors from the business community. Munyasya, who began his career as an intern at the company, personally participates in the mentorship programmes.

The company, which rebranded from Delta Petroleum and operates a national network of service stations, did not disclose financial details of the planned social investment expansion.

Galana Energies operates in a competitive Kenyan fuel market dominated by international players and larger local firms. The company said it intends to continue linking its brand to social impact as it looks to its next 25 years.

