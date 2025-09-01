Kenya, Uganda agree to eliminate trade barriers

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi. President Museveni is on an official visit to Kenya. [PHOTO HIRAM OMONDI/PCS. 30/7/2025]

Kenya and Uganda have committed to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers frustrating trade between the two countries.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, committed this during a bilateral meeting held in Nairobi between July 30 and 31, 2025.

The two Heads of State instructed their respective ministers in charge of trade to urgently convene and address bottlenecks affecting cross-border business.

In a joint communiqué released in Mbale, Uganda, on Monday, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, and Uganda’s Minister for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbasu, pledged to fully align all trade-related commitments to the East African Community (EAC) treaty and protocols.

The ministers also agreed to take immediate steps to ease congestion at major border entry points, including Malaba, Busia, Suam, and Lwakhakha.

Border agencies were directed to clear truck congestion at the Malaba border within 24 hours, maintaining a maximum queue of four kilometres, and at the Busia border, a maximum of 500 metres.

Both ministers committed to addressing delays caused by multiple checkpoints and ensuring 24/7 operations at their respective functions.

The Ugandan government pledged to address issues related to Malaba weighbridge operations along major trade corridors to facilitate faster movement of goods.

“The commitment by our two governments is to eliminate unnecessary restrictions and unlock the full potential of trade between Kenya and Uganda. This is a win for businesses and citizens on both sides,” said CS Kinyanjui.

Gen. Mbasu echoed the remarks, saying the resolution signalled a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

“We have agreed that trade should not be hindered by artificial barriers. Our goal is to strengthen the EAC and create opportunities for our people,” he stated.

The communiqué was also signed by Kenya’s Principal Secretaries Dr Juma Mukhwana (Industry) and Regina Ombam (Trade), who reaffirmed the technical commitment to implementing the directive.

Kenya and Uganda are among the largest trading partners within the East African Community.

However, trade relations have often been strained by recurrent disputes over customs delays, restrictions on agricultural goods, and licensing requirements.

The latest move by the two governments is expected to not only boost bilateral trade but also enhance regional integration, in line with the vision of a seamless East African market.