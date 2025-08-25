×
KPA acquires 10 new cranes in bid to improve efficiency

By Philip Mwakio | Aug. 25, 2025
Gantry cranes at the Kenya Ports Authority container terminal in Mombasa. [File, Standard] 

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has received 10 new Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes as part of the ongoing agency’s equipment modernisation programme.

The machines are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reducing cargo dwell times and improving vessel turnaround times.

“They are capable of lifting up to 45 tonnes signalling KPA’s commitment to promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly port operations,” KPA said in the statement.

The RTGs are expected to complement the existing fleet and equally boost productivity at the berths. With the new equipment upgrade, the Port of Mombasa continues to increase its performance, firmly positioning itself as a leading trade hub in the region.

KPA added further that the new additions are expected to complement the existing fleet and equally boost productivity at the port's berths.

"With the new equipment acquisition, the port of Mombasa continues to firmly position itself as a leading trade hub in the region," the authority added.

Last year, the port handled a record 40.99 million metric tonnes of total cargo throughput, with container traffic surpassing the 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) mark for the first time.

Meanwhile, Rwanda has announced plans to increase cargo movement through Mombasa, citing improved efficiency, reliability, and regional connectivity.

Currently, over 70 per cent of Rwanda’s imports are handled via Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya Ernest Rwanucyo made the announcement during a strategic meeting with KPA officials in Mombasa last week.

“Mombasa’s efficiency, well-developed road and rail networks, and commitment to regional trade make it a critical gateway for Rwanda’s import and export needs,” said Amb. Rwanucyo.

“We are encouraging our business community to increase their use of this port to diversify routes and reduce congestion.”

KPA General Manager for Cargo Operations, Sudi Mwasinago, welcomed Rwanda’s renewed interest, noting that the East African country remains one of Mombasa’s key transit clients.

“We thank the Rwandan government for the confidence shown in our port. Rwanda continues to be a significant transit market, and we are committed to providing world-class service to meet its growing trade needs,” Dr Mwasinago stated.

The move comes as part of Rwanda’s broader strategy to diversify its regional logistics and reduce reliance on a single transit route.

“While over 70 per cent of Rwandan imports currently pass through Dar, Kigali’s growing engagement with Mombasa indicates a shift toward multi-corridor trade facilitation,” said Dr Mwasinago.

Rwandan officials said the dual-port approach will improve cargo turnaround times, enhance competitiveness for importers and exporters, and strengthen regional economic integration under the East African Community (EAC) framework.

In 2024, Rwanda’s imports via Mombasa increased, particularly in fast-moving consumer goods, industrial equipment, and pharmaceutical supplies, as Kenya ramped up investment in port automation and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), linking Mombasa to Nairobi and beyond. 

