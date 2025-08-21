×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Diamond Trust Bank half-year profit up 10pc

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 21, 2025
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of Diamond Trust Bank Kenya  Murali Natarajan.[David Gichuru/Standard]

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Kenya has reported a 9.9 per cent jump in profit after tax for the six months to June this year, which it attributed to growth in net interest income. 

The bank posted a net profit of Sh4.77 billion for the half compared to Sh4.34 billion over a similar half last year. 

The bank’s surge in profits was supported by an increase in net interest income, which grew 11.77 per cent to Sh15.86 billion over the half to June 30, up from Sh14.19 billion in 2024.

Interest income from lending to customers grew to Sh16.13 billion from Sh15.98 billion in the same period last year, defying the lower interest rate regime following the downward revision on loan rates by the Central Bank. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

CBK has, in recent months, lowered the Central Bank Rate from a high of 13 per cent in early 2024 to 9.5 per cent this month, with commercial banks following suit and lowering their lending rates. 

Following the lower loan rates, the bank reported an increase in overall lending, with the lender’s loan portfolio growing 7.7 per cent to Sh288.46 billion during the half from Sh267.86 billion as at June 2024.

Its earnings from Treasury Bills and Bonds, however, dropped to Sh12.02 billion from Sh12.72 billion over the first half of 2024 as the bank took a hit from declining interest rates on government securities.

Average yield on 91-day Treasury Bills has, for instance, dropped to about 10 per cent early this year and about eight per cent in July this year from a high of 16 per cent in January last year.

DTB’s customer deposits increased to Sh483.17 billion over the first half to June this year from Sh431.9 billion last year.

The bank’s asset base grew by 4.5 per cent to Sh611.5 billion while operating expenses grew by 8.5 per cent to Sh11.5 billion.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diamond Trust Bank DTB Kenya Profits DTB Kenya Intrests DTB Kenya
.

Latest Stories

East Africans show they don't want to lose own tournament
East Africans show they don't want to lose own tournament
Football
By Ben Ahenda
34 mins ago
Why nurses strike will not end soon
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
37 mins ago
Suspect arrested as Nacada seizes Sh17.5 million counterfeit alcohol in Nyeri
Central
By David Njaaga
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Thorn in the flesh: Why Gachagua has become Ruto's loudest foe
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 hrs ago
Thorn in the flesh: Why Gachagua has become Ruto's loudest foe
How Hussein died while begging his insurance to pay up for treatment
By Francis Ontomwa 9 hrs ago
How Hussein died while begging his insurance to pay up for treatment
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
By Brian Otieno 1 day ago
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
By Francis Ontomwa 1 day ago
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved