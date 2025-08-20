Airtel's foundation to upskill African women with digital knowledge

Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman, Dr Segun Ogunsanya.[Courtesy]

Airtel Africa Foundation has launched its ‘Tech For Her’ Programme, targeting young women aged between 18 and 40 years, from across Kenya, Zambia and Uganda.

The programme aims to equip them with high-demand digital skills, including linux administration, cybersecurity, and data analytics and further prepare them to seek tech-related job opportunities across the world.

The five-week intensive online programme which will be delivered in partnership with Tertiary DNS, aligns with the Foundation’s mission to empower Africa through digital inclusion.

Participants will complete over 100 hours of intensive training through a flexible learning model that includes weekend classes for working professionals and weekday sessions for non-working participants.

To be eligible for the training, candidates are required to have basic digital literacy, a minimum education of a national diploma or its equivalent in science and technology, or higher qualifications.

Graduates of the programme will receive 12 months of continuous skill development support, with top performers who attain scores of 90 per cent or higher, qualifying for internship opportunities at Airtel Africa and structured mentorship from technology industry leaders.

“Africa’s digital revolution cannot reach its full potential without gender equity. This programme is set to help level the playing field by providing women with industry-relevant skills, mentorship, and pathways to high-growth tech roles around the world,” said Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman, Dr Segun Ogunsanya.

He added “By investing in Africa’s women, we are investing in sustainable economic transformation. The Foundation will reserve 30 per cent of participants slots for women in rural and underserved communities, while 40 per cent of training seats will be reserved for applicants from low-income households.“

Annika Poutiainen, one of the foundation’s committee members saym in running this programme, the foundation is creating a pipeline for female tech leaders who will help unlock the vast digital opportunities both at home, in Africa, and further afield.”