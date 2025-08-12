×
Domestic tourism drives new growth in Kenya's hospitality sector

By David Njaaga | Aug. 12, 2025
Derby Place Karatina Operations Manager Wanjiru Nduati.

Kenya’s domestic tourism sector is growing as more travellers choose local destinations over international trips.

Hotels across the country report rising occupancy rates driven by business and leisure visitors. The increase comes as the hospitality industry recovers from setbacks during the pandemic.

Corporate clients are booking conference facilities while individuals and families seek weekend leisure and holiday packages. This mix has helped push demand beyond traditional peak seasons.

Industry experts say the trend reflects changing travel habits and a shift towards regional tourism.

They caution, however, that infrastructure gaps and seasonal fluctuations could limit sustained growth.

Challenges such as skill shortages and competition from coastal hotspots remain. Analysts say addressing these issues will be key to maintaining momentum in Kenya’s evolving tourism market.

Nyeri County offers an example of this trend. Derby Place Karatina is reporting occupancy rates near 80 per cent.

Operations Manager Wanjiru Nduati said, “We have opened up job opportunities to the local community, including boda boda riders and farmers who supply goods and services. Our facilities employ cooks, cleaners and other staff. We also work with online booking agents and alcohol distributors. A barbershop on site provides additional jobs.”

 She added corporate clients use the hotel for conferences and team-building, while weekend visitors come for leisure.

.

