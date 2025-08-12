Kenya, Iran move to lift tea export ban within 60 days

Iran delegation during the 7th Session of the Kenya-Iran Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi on Tuesday, August 12.[Photo,Ministry]

Kenya and Iran have agreed to form a joint committee to resolve trade barriers within 60 days, clearing the way for the lifting of Iran’s ban on Kenyan tea imports.

The deal was reached during the 7th Session of the Kenya-Iran Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi on Tuesday, August 12, co-chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Iran’s Minister of Agricultural Jihad, Dr Gholamreza Nouri Ghezalcheh.

The ban followed a trade illegality involving Cup of Joe Limited, a Kenyan company deregistered by the Tea Board of Kenya and set to face prosecution.

Investigations found the firm imported low-grade tea, blended it, and re-exported it to Iran as premium Kenyan tea, triggering a diplomatic dispute.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said both countries will now draft strict regulations to prevent similar incidents and protect the integrity of Kenyan tea.

“Kenya’s tea sector is one of our largest foreign exchange earners, and we must protect it from unscrupulous traders who damage our reputation,” said Kagwe.

Kenya exported 12.4 million kilograms of tea to Iran in 2023, valued at Sh4.28 billion, down from 17.8 million kilograms worth Sh5.9 billion in 2022, according to official trade data.

Kagwe noted that the ban had caused huge losses to farmers and exporters.

The joint committee will also draft a framework to restore trust, enforce quality standards, and target the resumption of tea exports before the end of the 60-day period.