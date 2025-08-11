×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lamu port gets bigger vessels as it gains traction as maritime hub

By Philip Mwakio | Aug. 11, 2025

A cargo ship off loads containers at Lamu Port. [File, Standard

Kenya’s second seaport of Lamu last week received the longest vessel ever to have docked at an East African seaport.

The 335 metre-long MV Nagoya Express operated by Hapag-Lloyd specialises in refrigerated cargo, dangerous goods and special cargo projects.

It picked up 140 transshipped containers destined for New York.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the cargo picked was earlier discharged in Lamu by MV Tolten, also under Hapag-Lloyd.

On February 28, last year, Mombasa port received the then-largest vessel, MSC Kotka, owned and operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company. KPA Managing Director William Ruto said the vessel’s arrival confirmed that Lamu’s deep water berths and the wide turning basin were designed and built for ultra-large vessels that cannot be accommodated at the Port of Mombasa, where turning space is limited to 323 metres.

“This arrival clearly proves that Lamu Port was not built as an afterthought. It was built with vessels like Nagoya Express in mind,” said the General Manager for Lamu Port Abdulaziz Mzee, who represented the KPA boss.

The vessel master, Capt Sylvester Mackiewicz, said that access to the Port was smooth and the experience went well. ‘’I did not think Lamu Port was this huge,’’ he said. KPA Chief Pilot Suleiman Bakari guided the vessel as it entered the Port, assisted Mzee as it came alongside berth no 2.

KPA reported that two CMA-CGM vessels are expected to call at the Lamu Port this week, reinforcing its position as a rising regional hub.

The government has been courting Ethiopia to use the Port of Lamu for its exports and imports.

In May of 2024, the first Ethiopian vessel, MV Abbay II, berthed at the Port of Lamu with 60,000 tonnes of imported fertiliser.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lamu Port Kenya Ports Authority Mombasa Port CMA-CGM Vessels
.

Latest Stories

Not just a lump: How patients and families struggle after the diagnosis
Not just a lump: How patients and families struggle after the diagnosis
Health & Science
By Mulki Ali
3 hrs ago
Why your knees hurt and how to keep them strong for life ahead
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
3 hrs ago
Beat the bloat: How a balanced gut boosts digestion and whole body health
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's policies end in confusion, resistance then damage control
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Ruto's policies end in confusion, resistance then damage control
Gachagua, Ruto and Uhuru face crucial Mt Kenya by-election test
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Gachagua, Ruto and Uhuru face crucial Mt Kenya by-election test
Nairobi Hospital in battle for survival as creditor in court seeking liquidation
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Nairobi Hospital in battle for survival as creditor in court seeking liquidation
Kisumu's killer junction: The dark history of Coptic Roundabout
By Olivia Odhiambo 13 hrs ago
Kisumu's killer junction: The dark history of Coptic Roundabout
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved