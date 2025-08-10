Graduates urged to embrace AI as new technology takes root

Mount Kenya University Director of Research and Innovation Dr Jesse Gitaka guides Health DG Dr Patrick Amoth and other ministry officials on a lab tour. [Photo/John Muchucha]

As technology continues to reshape every sphere of life, young graduates have been urged to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking on Friday during Mount Kenya University’s (MKU) graduation ceremony in Thika, Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) chief executive Tony Omwansa emphasised the power of innovation as a key driver of progress.

He noted that the education landscape is shifting—from the traditional focus on knowledge acquisition to adaptability and democratised learning.

“The student of yesterday focused on acquiring knowledge, but today’s learner must be adaptive and leverage emerging tools. Similarly, while the worker of yesterday relied on email for communication, today’s professional utilises collaborative tools, thanks to AI,” Dr Omwansa said.

In his address to the graduands, Omwansa underscored the many untapped opportunities in AI that the youth can explore to improve their lives and contribute to economic growth.

The CEO added that the government has recently set up a Science, Research and Innovation department within the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, where KeNIA, Nacosti and the National Research Fund are domiciled.

He said the three entities have specific initiatives targeting universities in accelerating technology adoption and commercialisation.

KeNIA’s work includes leading a review of relevant policies, activating incentives, supporting infrastructure enhancements to supporting, organising convening, facilitating linkages, funding early stage innovations, strengthening capacity, causing linkages to markets.

“You will succeed best if you sharpen your abilities to identify and define good problems in society, then create scalable solutions and consistently work through the development of those solutions into sustainable enterprises or institutions,” Omwansa said.