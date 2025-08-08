×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Businesses push for use of VAT refunds to offset tax arrears

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 8, 2025
President William Ruto during the presidential roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, on August 6, 2025. [PSC]

Businesses will soon be able to use the tax credits they are owed by the taxman as Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds to offset other tax obligations if a proposal presented to President William Ruto is approved.

The President’s office is also reconsidering the three-month provision in the Finance Act, 2025, regarding the verification and payment of VAT refunds, to revert it to 90 days.

The provision before, as contained in the Tax Procedures Act, indicated that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had 90 days to verify VAT refunds from businesses for payment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, in the Finance Act, 2025, this provision was extended to 120 days, which businesses are lamenting, as it cripples their cash flows.

“That makes it a bit harder for businesses. Maybe we need a different resolution here to see if we can return it to 90 days, but also look at offset across different tax classes,” said the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Chief Executive, Carole Kariuki, during the Presidential round table with the private sector on Wednesday.

 “There is work in progress. We have been engaging KRA, and they are happy to look at it.”

Businesses also want a revision on the amounts allocated to KRA for tax refunds from Sh2.5 billion a month to Sh5 billion.

This will go in line with a corresponding request to have the amounts capped for refunds for businesses revised upwards from the current Sh30 million. “We have big exporters, some of whom have bigger claims of more than Sh30 million a month,” said Ms Kariuki.

A progress report on issues bedevilling the private sector presented to President Ruto during the engagement notes that delays in VAT refunds impact business cash flow, even as it highlights steps taken earlier to resolve this issue.

“However, there is a need for funds for the same to be adequately funded to facilitate prompt refunds.  It is estimated that outstanding VAT refunds amount to about Sh15 billion,” the report says. It recommends increasing the monthly government allocation of VAT refunds from the current Sh2.5 billion to Sh4 billion.

It also recommends the creation of a revolving fund or issuing VAT refund bonds tradable on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). President Ruto, who was at the meeting, said his administration is willing to look into the possibility of VAT refunds being used to offset other tax obligations.

“That is something I am willing to consider because I think it helps the industry,” he said.

He said his office will also consult with the ministries of Investments, Trade and Industry, and National Treasury to understand why the VAT refunds repayment period was extended from 90 to 120 days.

The Head of State said on the Sh30 million cap, exemptions could be provided for larger businesses.

“I hear you say let us increase allocation from Sh2.5 billion every month to Sh5 billion. That is another homework we will take it back and look at what it means to us in terms of our other obligations,” he said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

VAT Refunds President William Ruto Kepsa CEO Carole Kariuki Kenya Revenue Authority
.

Latest Stories

Sudan paramilitary attack killed 18 civilians: monitor
Sudan paramilitary attack killed 18 civilians: monitor
Africa
By AFP
48 mins ago
'Gachagua must be questioned over terrorism claims', DP Kindiki, Murkomen say
Politics
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Families mourn multiple kin lost in Kisumu accident as death toll hits 26
National
By Rodgers Otiso and Clinton Ambujo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parliament cited for rent seeking in the name of oversight role
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 hrs ago
Parliament cited for rent seeking in the name of oversight role
When a nation loses faith in its justice system, chaos and mob rule fill the void
By Hudson Gumbihi 10 hrs ago
When a nation loses faith in its justice system, chaos and mob rule fill the void
How billions were moved in a shadowy web through e-Citizen
By Josphat Thiongó 1 day ago
How billions were moved in a shadowy web through e-Citizen
How Uhuru could muddy the waters for Gachagua and Ruto
By Ndungu Gachane 1 day ago
How Uhuru could muddy the waters for Gachagua and Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved