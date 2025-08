AI trading. [Courtesy/ GettyImages]

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven transaction analysis can explain a striking 82.7 per cent of Kenyan commercial banks’ financial performance, a new study has found, underscoring the powerful link between advanced monitoring and bank profitability.

Beyond simple detection, advanced transaction analysis, particularly with the aid of AI, is emerging as the primary bulwark against increasingly cunning financial criminals, shifting the focus from reaction to proactive prevention.