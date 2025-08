The Nairobi Expressway Haile Selassie exit. [File, Standard]

The contractor of the Nairobi Expressway has been ordered to pay Sh6.9 billion in taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) after the National Treasury failed to remit the money to the taxman.

High Court Judge Justice Freda Mugambi upheld the decision by the Tax Appeals Tribunal to compel Cale Infrastructure Construction Company Ltd to pay the money.