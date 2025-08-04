Safaricom Hook holds training forums for youth in Western Kenya

Onfon Mobile Head of Marketing Nelson Njuguna (left) engages with a customer during the Safaricom Mpesa Sokoni Festival in Kisumu on August 2,2025. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Safaricom, through its youth platform Safaricom Hook, held a series of engagements across the Greater Western region aimed at empowering young people with technical, digital, creative, and life skills.

Under the banner of the M-Pesa Sokoni Caravan, the initiative reached thousands of youth in Siaya, Vihiga, and Kisumu, offering them tools for real-world impact.

At the Siaya National Polytechnic, more than 2,000 youth participated in technical masterclasses in plumbing, electricals, hospitality, fashion, and design.

Each graduate received a certificate of completion, with outstanding trainees recognised through practical rewards including sewing machines, mobile phones, blenders, safety boots, dust coats, and engineering kits.

“We want young people to walk out of school not just with knowledge, but with real tools they can use to start a business, get a job, or pursue their passion. These tools and masterclasses are the first step toward that reality,” said Safaricom chief consumer business officer Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi.

“That’s what Safaricom Hook is all about, giving youth the mindset, the opportunities, and the support they need to believe in themselves and thrive.”

In Vihiga County, the focus was on boda boda operators, delivered in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Red Cross.

The session saw 250 riders trained in first aid, road safety, and health awareness, critical knowledge for this high-risk yet vital sector of the economy.

“We appreciate Safaricom for bringing this training to us. It shows they understand what young people in smaller towns go through daily,” said James Mukoya, the boda boda chairperson at Mbihi Stage, Mbale.

Safaricom Hook also hosted a visual arts and talent show in Nyalenda, Kisumu, attracting 200 contestants, who displayed their skills in spoken word, music, dance, drama, and visual art, a testament to the region’s vibrant creative pulse. Participants also received mentorship on how to monetise their talents, access digital platforms, and turn passion into sustainable income.