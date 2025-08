Kenya Pipeline Company depot in Nairobi, on August 21, 2024. [File, Standard]

William’s Ruto administration is moving ahead to privatise a stake in the lucrative Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) in a bid to raise crucial funds as budget and development support from global institutions has taken longer than expected.

Reports from Treasury say the government plans to sell at least 60 per cent of the shareholding through an initial public offering on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), which could net more than Sh80 billion going by its valuation at the time of sale.