Family Bank secures Sh2.6b facility for SME lending

Nancy Njau, CEO of Family Bank, speaks during the lender’s Q1 2025 financial results at Radisson Blu, Nairobi, on May 21, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Family Bank has secured a $20 million (Sh2.6 billion) facility from British International Investment (BII) for onward lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in trade-related sectors. BII is a United Kingdom-based development finance institution and impact investor.

This partnership, which seeks to bolster trade financing in the country, will have a minimum of 75 per cent of the funds directed towards financing trade for MSMEs.

At least 50 per cent of these will go towards supporting women-led businesses and agribusiness-related enterprises. These businesses include those engaged in agricultural production, processing, logistics, infrastructure, and broader value chain activities.

This facility is a 2X-qualified investment, part of a global initiative to drive women’s empowerment in developing economies.

Family Bank Chief Executive Nancy Njau said SMEs in Kenya continue to grapple with foreign currency liquidity constraints, which hamper their ability to access affordable financing and transact seamlessly.

“With SMEs forming over 80 per cent of our customer base, it is crucial for us to roll out innovative, friendly and cost-effective ways of doing business,” she said. She said the partnership is part of the bank’s five-year strategy that has a focus on SMEs.

“This partnership not only supports our five-year strategy to scale SME lending and deepen market segmentation but also accelerates our ambition to bridge financing gaps for vital businesses, particularly those led by women and those in the trade and agriculture sector,” said Ms Njau.

BII East Africa Regional Director and Kenya Head of Office Seema Dhanani said MSMEs contribute 40 per cent to Kenya’s gross domestic product and are vital for youth, women, and vulnerable groups. She said the partnership with Family Bank enables BII to support these small businesses, particularly agri-focused and women-led ones, with essential trade and working capital finance.

“This is aligned with our support to Kenya’s goal of building a vibrant MSME sector that drives economic and social transformation,” she added.

Family Bank has unveiled a plan to list on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) next year as it eyes to be a tier one financial institution by 2029.

Board Chairman Lazarus Muema also hinted on growing the institution’s tentacles beyond the Kenyan market, saying a holding company has already been formed that will drive the expansion.